New Louth gospel choir to carry on rich tradition at St Joseph’s

A new Gospel Choir has been formed at St. Joseph’s Redemptorist church, adding to the community’s rich musical tradition. The church has long been home to excellent music, from generations of bell ringers and boys’ choirs in the early days to the current popular and accomplished Redemptorist Choir under the direction of Musical Director Trevor Clarke.

Now, with the new Redemptorist Gospel Choir, anyone with a passion for Gospel music will be able to enjoy uplifting and emotional music.

The choir will be directed by local woman Paula Mullen, who developed a passion for Gospel music when she lived in the US, singing in several different church and semi-professional gospel choirs in Boston and Washington D.C.

“For me, there’s something magical about singing Gospel music. There’s no doubt that movies like ‘Sister Act’ brought gospel music to a huge international audience, and I think everyone knows songs like ‘Oh Happy Day’. But I love the variety of moods and styles that have emerged through the years within gospel music - from the traditional African American Spiritual, to more classically influenced songs of popular gospel artists, right up to the contemporary pieces that blend gospel and rock,” said Paula.

“To sing Gospel music you need to be versatile, enthusiastic and have a certain ‘zest’! We have always had more than our fair share of musical talent in Dundalk, so I have no doubt that we will be able to build a choir that can create an authentic and uplifting gospel music experience for our listeners.”

Anyone who is interested in getting involved and giving their time and skills as a singer or musician on a voluntary basis can contact Paula for more information at dundalk.gospelchoir@cssr.ie.