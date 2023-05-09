New Louth councillor Robert Nash hails from strong Fine Gael lineage

A great grandson of the the legendary Fine Gael politician James ‘Duker’ Coborn has been selected by the party to fill the casual vacancy on Louth County Council resulting from the resignation of Maria Doyle.

Fire-fighter Robert Nash from Bay Estate was selected to fill the seat in the Dundalk South Electoral Area at the party convention in the Crowne Plaza last Friday

The 43 year-old is a great grandson of James (Duker) Coburn, a founder of Fine Gael who successfully contested seven general elections from 1933 to 1951. After his death, his son George retained the seat for the part and his daughter Maureen was Robert’s grandmother.

Robert has been a firefighter with Louth Fire and Rescue for the last 15 years and is heavily involved in the local community.

He is vice-chairman and underage coach with Na Piarsaigh, Blackrock and is also an underage coach with Bay United FC

He is a member of the Bay Estate residents’ committee and the Avenue Road community development group.

As the father of five, he is believes that more community engagement and better facilities are needed for young people.

“I thoroughly enjoy working with young people in my area,” he said. “The younger generation are our future and we need to look after and educate them. Sadly I feel sometimes they are forgotten about and overlooked.”

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon said “Robbie is embedded in his local community of Bay Estate, whether that’s with Bay Estate FC, Na Piarsaigh/Blackrock or as a Fire Fighter with Louth County Council.

"I have no doubt that Robbie will represent Dundalk to a high standard on the Council and will be able to make a real contribution to the town.

He said that the party had “three very impressive candidates” in former Councillor Linus English and local businessman Craig Colgan at the convention which as testament to the strength of the party in Dundalk South.