New discount card to encourage Dundalk Institute of Technology students to shop local

Pictured at the launch of the new student discount card for DkIT students were Eoin Clarke, DkIT Student Union President, Paddy Malone, Dundalk Chamber PRO, Sarah Daly, Creative Spark, Maria Ruban, The Imperial Hotel, Bronagh McGrane, DkIT, Sports & Societies, Gerard McEnaney , Avenue Dry Cleaners, Una McGoey, Dundalk Chamber President, Linda Murphy, DkIT, Student Services, Derek Crilly, DkIT Student Services, Catherine Staunton, DkIT, Careers & Employability, abd Raja Kayani, Marhaba Foods & Grill n’ Dough

Students at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) are being offered discount cards to encourage them to shop local.

The Insititute has teamed up with Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to large a Student Discount Scheme for the new academic year. So far over 20 local businesses have signed up, offering a range of discounts and promotions to DkIT Students who present their student card.

Through this student discount scheme DkIT is encouraging students to shop local and discover the range of retail and leisure businesses in the Dundalk area. Within DkIT the scheme is being supported by Student Services and Student Union.

Participating businesses will be listed on the DkIT website, in the digital student handbook and on DkIT Social Media posts. DkIT students will receive information on this Student Discount initiative as part of the student induction. Students simply present the retailer with their student card in order to avail of the great array of discounts and promotions on offer.

“Dundalk Chamber are delighted to work with DkIT and the Students’ Union, continuing the work of promoting shopping local. This scheme compliments the Shop Local Gift Voucher scheme which has had sales of over €7 million with over 300 shops accepting the vouchers,“ Chamber President Una McGoey said.

“I am delighted that this initiative is being developed from a student perspective and I compliment all involved in the process,” Eoin Clarke, the new incoming Students’ Union President, said, I know, that students both, locally and regionally, that are travelling to DkIT for higher level education, will take full use of the fantastic offers that each business is offering. I encourage every DkIT student to shop local and to bring your custom to each business that has opened its doors for you! “

" It’s a great example of how DKIT and local enterprise can support each other, and we look forward to seeing the scheme grow and develop.”

If there are any additional companies who would like to be included in the DkIT Student Discount scheme, please contact DkIT Student Services email to studentdisc@dkit.ie