New communal artwork at Dundalk’s Halliday Mills unveiled

Co-operative Housing Ireland's housing staff with community gardaí at the launch the new artwork by artist Seán Atmos at Halliday Mills, Quay Street Dundalk. Photo Arthur Carron

Co-operative Housing Ireland's (CHI) Director of Housing Services and Member Engagement, Dave Mayner, Cllr Conor Keelan, CHI Member and Member Association Treasurer, Geraldine Martin, at the launch of the new artwork by Seán Atmos at Halliday Mills, Quay Street Dundalk. Photo Arthur Carron

Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) unveiled a new piece of communal artwork at Halliday Mills, Quay Street, Dundalk on Saturday. The artwork was officially launched by Cllr Conor Keelan and was created by artist Seán Atmos. The colourful design was created as part of a community project in consultation with Members to adorn the complex’s communal area, which serves as a space for community gatherings and events. The design includes footprints and laces to honour the history of the site as a shoe factory, and petals and blooms to represent the new growth of the vibrant community at Halliday Mills.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Conor Keelan said, “It’s wonderful to see a community so invested in working together to achieve a common goal. The fact that people living here were willingly involved in the process of choosing the artwork is testament to the level initiative present.”

Local community services staff attended the event from Merchant’s Quay Ireland, SOSAD, Youth Work Ireland and the local community gardaí. CHI was delighted to have the support of local organisations in launching the artwork.

Speaking at the event, Dave Mayner of CHI said, “It is my pleasure as Director of Housing Services and Community Engagement to be here to celebrate the unveiling of this artwork with the Halliday Mills community. Halliday Mills was selected for the delivery of a community development project, the aim of which was to improve the physical space of the building and have a positive impact on Member tenants daily. Tenants here really got involved in the process and influenced the direction and design of this artwork, exercising agency over their shared space.”

The event was held in collaboration with the Halliday Mills Member Association.

Speaking at the event, CHI Member, Halliday Mills resident and treasurer of the Member Association, Geraldine Martin said, “I’ve been living here since March last year and I absolutely love it. We have a Member Association now and a few things are getting done, we’ve done some planting and we have benches in here and now the mural has come on stream. I think it’s wonderful to have a mural inside for ourselves, in keeping with the idea that there are murals all around Dundalk.”

After speeches, attendees enjoyed food, refreshments, entertainment from local traditional musicians and games. Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) is an Approved Housing Body providing almost 4,500 high quality homes to low-income households. As a representative body, CHI champions co-operative principles in delivering homes and supporting communities. Co-operative Housing Ireland has been a leader in providing truly affordable homes across Ireland since 1973 and is a registered charity.