Minister Ryan admits that lessons need to be learned from Carlinn Hall district heating scheme

The heating system at Carlinn Hall in Dundalk was on the Dáil agenda again when Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú asked Minister Eamon Ryan about progress towards a solution to the problem of high energy prices at the Mullaharlin Road estate.

Deputy Ó Murchú has been raising the issue of the district heating system at Carlinn Hall, where residents have seen huge hikes in their energy prices because of spikes in the cost of gas, for the last almost 18 months.

The Dundalk TD asked Environment Minister Eamon Ryan about the results of a government-commissioned geothermal study at the site, which was carried out at the end of last year.

He has raised it with Minister Ryan the week before, and also at the Oireachtas Climate Committee with a further question to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week.

In the response during oral questions, Minister Ryan said: ‘In fairness to Deputy Ó Murchú he has been very assiduous and diligent on following this issue.

‘In light of the issues faced by such group schemes an independent consultancy was commissioned by the SEAI to complete a report on the viability of retrofitting an existing communal heating system with a shallow geothermal energy source using Carlinn Hall as the case study.

‘The report will be provided in two parts. Recommendations will be made on heat network efficiency, options for a low-carbon heat alternative and the costs of installation and operation. The final draft of this initial element is due for review by the project steering group and is expected to be completed within the next month. The second part will extract the main learning on heat network decarbonisation in Ireland. This part is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

‘In a short number of weeks we will have it and we will publish and share it. I hope we will put it to good use in many buildings where we can implement the solutions’.

In response, Deputy Ó Murchú said: ‘It goes without saying that we need this work done as assiduously as possible, particularly from the point of view of finding a solution that will work. There is a problem with these communal heating systems particularly when they are gas fed. We need to look at legislative change.

‘We need those sorts of solutions. They will most likely be delivered by third parties. We need to make sure we have the grant schemes and everything else in place. I know the Minister does not want to jump the gun but are we looking at this review that is being carried out being relatively positive and maybe having a possible solution?’

Minister Ryan said: ‘I will have to wait for the completion of the report. I do not want to second-guess it. The independent group has to conclude its work. As I said, there is a distinction, which we discussed earlier, between group central heating systems and district heating. We will, in all likelihood, need both’.

Minister Ryan added that ‘lessons need to be learned’ from Carlinn Hall’. Deputy Ó Murchú said the likely solutions to Carlinn Hall will come from the private sector so grant schemes need to be in place to ensure the solutions can be instigated.