Milestone for DKIT as Government gives go-ahead to progress proposal for new healthcare places

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris with Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has announced that the green light has been given to the Dundalk Institute of Technology to proceed to the next stage in its application for new healthcare places.

DKIT was chosen by the Higher Education Authority to deliver a viable proposal to deliver additional healthcare education.

Minister Harris said: “I am delighted that DKIT has been successful in its proposal regarding an expansion of healthcare places at the Institute.

“This is an important day for the Institute and a real vote of confidence in their ability to further expand educational provision in the North East region.

“This project will now proceed to the next phase which will require a full business case which will be assessed by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

“We now have concrete plans to increase healthcare education places in the North East and whilst it might not happen overnight it is a significant step forward.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd said: “This is a really positive news for the people of Louth and the wider North East region.

“I am delighted to be working closely with my colleague, Minister Simon Harris, on plans to develop this much needed expansion of places in Healthcare education.

“We have campaigned for greater access to healthcare education and we are now seeing real progress. I will continue to work with Minister Harris to make this project a reality.”