McDonald’s get green light to extend Dundalk restaurant with two-lane drive thru

Changes are afoot at Dundalk Shopping Centre after a popular food outlet was given the go-ahead to alter its premises.

McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland Limited have been granted permission for a lateral extension to the restaurant floor area by 15.2sqm (from 270.7sqm to 285.9sqm) along the northern, western and southern elevations of the building; a new delivery door and a new sliding door entrance with extended patio paving along the northern elevation; amendments to the existing corral on the southern elevation; the provision of an external corral and container in the south-western corner of the site; a new raised traffic island to create a 2 no. lane Drive Thru arrangement and the provision of associated Drive Thru structures including a height restrictor and customer order delivery point; revisions to the car parking layout; relocation of existing signage and canopies; general elevational amendments and all associated site development works.

Significant further information received on 20th April, principally relating to an amended red line boundary (site size increased from 0.16 Ha to 0.17Ha) to facilitate the provision of boundary fencing along the northern, southern, eastern and western boundaries of the application site at McDonald’s Restaurant, Dundalk Shopping Centre, Stapleton Drive, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Elsewhere:

Desmond Ward has been granted permission to construct a builders store of 607m2, including all necessary site works **Significant further information received on 22.3.23** Clermont Haggardstown Dundalk, Co Louth.

Uisce Éireann has received permission for the upgrade of the Castlebellingham Wastewater Treatment Plant and will comprise of the following: construction of a new inlet works complete with an automatic screen, storm overflow chamber, grit removal system and associated access stairs, gantry and platforms; the construction of a new storm water holding tank complete with internal cleaning system, internal storm return pumps, access stairs and platform; construction of new final effluent wash water pumping station; and all ancillary site works. A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been submitted with this application Castlebellingham WWTP Kilsaran Castlebellingham, Co Louth.

Shamrocks Football Club granted retention permission for the existing club dressing rooms/changing facility and all associated site development works at Scoil Eoin Baiste Park, Bellewsbridge Road, Castletown Dundalk, Co Louth.

Ian Martin granted retention permission for an extension currently under construction (previously granted planning permission under planning ref. no. 21/1157), to include raising of roof height, alterations to layout and addition of bay window to rear and all associated site development works at Balregan Kilcurry.

Refused: