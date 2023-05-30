Man who died following jet ski accident in Louth was a loving dad who lived life to the max

Funeral of Gary Clarke, who lived in Omeath, hears that he was “always happy”, “never predictable” and that his daughter was his pride and joy

The late Gary Clarke who died tragically following a jet ski accident in Carlingford Lough earlier this week

Mourners at the funeral of Gary Clarke, the 45-year-old man killed in a jet ski accident in Carlingford Lough last week, heard that “a light had gone out” following his tragic death.

Family and friends of the popular Warrenpoint native who had made his home in Omeath for the past twenty years gathered to bade farewell to Gary in St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint.

The congregation and those watching online heard that the Clarke family were deeply grateful for their support as the officiating priest welcomed those who had travelled a distance, especially Gary’s mother Marian’s family who had travelled from Wexford.

He said that Gary was “still a very young man and in the normal course of events, he had many years ahead of him but it was not to be and he was taken away from us unexpectedly long before our time.”

Symbols of Gary’s life were brought to the alter by his beloved daughter Mary Kate who carried his sunglasses, his Peaky Blinders cap and a photograph.

“We grieve today a life full of promise which seems to have been cut short, yet the readings of the Mass remind us that life’s flourishing cannot be reckoned by years alone,” mourners heard.

Gary, who was reared in the Burren, Warrenpoint, had lived around the shores of Carlingford Lough all his life.

He went to school in Warrenpoint and when he had finished his education, worked with his father Patsy in his construction business.

When Patsy died after a brief illness in September 2021 he was greatly missed by his family and Gary often visited his grave in Massforth, Kilkeel.

For the past twenty years, Gary lived in Omeath where he had a good life and knew everyone. He was kind to everyone, particularly the elderly and those living alone.

“He was always happy, there was never a cross word and his daughter Mary Kate was his pride and joy.”

Gary was someone “who was never to lose his great sense of humour, never lost his capacity to surprise, he was never predictable and like the rest of us, he had his failings.”

The Clarke family wanted to express their thanks to the rescue services, the staff of the ICU in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, who cared for Gary, and to Katie who was with him at the time of the accident and who stayed with him until the rescue services arrived.

“The family will remember your courage and care.”

In the eulogy, Gary was recalled as someone “who lived life to the max” and wasn’t afraid to try out new adventures.

However, there were two sides to him, a boisterous side and a softer side as his family and friends were very important to him.

Although he guarded that softer side, he carried out acts of kindness like doing shopping for a visually impaired neighbour in Omeath for twenty years and cutting the grass for elderly neighbours.

Gary had welcomed his daughter Mary Kate into the world 18 years ago with joy and was fulfilled in the role of father and protector as he settled into adulthood.

Gary was laid to rest in Massforth Cemetery, Kilkeel.