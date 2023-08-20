Man dies following accident with two e-scooters and car in Dundalk

A man in his 20s has died following a traffic accident involving two e-scooter and a car on the Armagh Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, late yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision and the man, who was driving an e-scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, also in his 20s, was treated for injuries by ambulance personnel at the scene and a third man, again in is 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Enquiries are ongoing and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Armagh Road and its environs yesterday evening between 11:00pm and 11:45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station