Man and woman seriously injured after jet ski overturns in Carlingford Lough

Emergancy services rushed to the scene after two jet skiers got into difficulty in Carlingford Lough on Monday afternoon

A man and woman sustained serious injuries when their jet ski overturned in Carlingford Lough on Monday afternoon.

A man and a woman were taken from the water and removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda after a multi-agency rescue was launched around 5pm.

Volunteers from Greenore Coast Guard Kilkeel RNLI, South Down Coast Guard and Clogherhead RNLI took part in a search of the lough following an emergency call that two people were in difficulty on the water.

An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service Rescue and the 116 Irish Coast Guard also responded.

The two were taken ashore at the marina in Carlingford by the crew from the Kilkeel boat and transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital by a waiting ambulance.

A spokesperson for Greenore Coastguard said that it was lucky that the emergency services were alerted as the tide was going out at the time.

Gardai said they received a report of two people who had got into difficulty at approximately 5pm on Monday May 22.

“A male and female were rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda in a serious condition,” gardai said.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”