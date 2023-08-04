Louth’s D’Arcy McGee Summer School will herald 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

The 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement which heralded the end of conflict in Northern Ireland will be celebrated at this year’s D’Arcy McGee Summer School in Carlingford.

Taking place in the Four Seasons Hotel, Carlingford on Tuesday August 15 and Wednesday August 16, this year’s summer school reflects on the achievements of the last quarter a century and looks to challenges that still lie ahead.

Named after the Carlingford native Thomas D’Arcy McGee who fled to Canada, where he became a founder member of the country’s parliament, the summer school brings together an impressive panel of speakers from different communities in Ireland and Canada.

This year’s event gets underway on Tuesday morning with a session reflecting on how to build on what has been achieved and look forward to the next twenty-five year period. Speakers include Séamus Murphy, Neale Richmond TD, Thomas McEvoy (Chair) Prof David Wilson, Danny Kennedy, Bronagh Hinds, musician Tommy Sands, Dr Linda Ervine, Brian Ervine, James Donaldson and Roberta Heaney.

In the afternoon, speakers V’cenza Cirefice, Dr Tom McDonnell, Dr Roisín Loughran will look at what are the ‘mega’ issues that, irrespective of traditions and constitutional questions, will shape the policy agenda across the island?

This will be followed by the presentation of the Thomas D'Arcy McGee Ireland and Canada Person of the Year award to Professor David Wilson, of St. Michael's College, Toronto University.

Professor Wilson, who like D’Arcy McGee emigrated from Ireland to Canada as a young man, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to promoting understanding and strengthening the bonds between Ireland and Canada. The author of an acclaimed two-volume biography of Thomas D’Arcy McGee, he is known for his passion for history and education.

The proceedings will draw to a close with a performance of Anthony Russel’s play The Trial of Thomas D’Arcy McGee in the Court of History, by Newpoint Players, Newry.

On the second day of the summer school, the views, hopes, fears and aspirations of those who grew up since the Belfast Good Friday Agreement generation – potential leaders of tomorrow. will be explored by speakers, Jonny Clarke (Chair), Yasser Alashqay, Oein De Bhairduin, Cameron Lynch, Emma De Souza, Joel Keys.