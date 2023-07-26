Louth woman who scored hat-trick in Ireland’s first ever victory rooting for Irish at World Cup

Dundalk grandmother Paula Gorham has a routine when she watches the Ireland Women’s team play in the World Cup.

As a member of Ireland’s women’s soccer team who earned a place in the history book when she scored at hat trick against Wales for their first official international victory, she takes a keen interest in the progress of the current team.

She switches off her phone, makes herself comfortable in front of the television, and focuses on the play. Then, at half time, she makes a cup of team to calm herself, and settles back down to watch the second half.

"I like to analyse the game,” she says, adding that at times her language mightn’t be suitable for her grandchildren.

Paula, more than anyone, knows the pressure that the girls in green are under as they represent their country as she played in the first official Irish women’s team which laid the foundations for the sport.

She was invited by manager Vera Pauw to speak with the team in Dublin before they flew out to Australia and says that she is confident that “they will do the country proud”.

"I am watching the games with baited breath. They were very unlucky last Thursday. It was an unfortunate entanglement that caused that penalty,” she says of Ireland’s opening game against Australia when they were beaten by just one goal.

"They proved themselves very capable and in the first half the defence played their hearts out.”

She says that the Irish team are “a great bunch of girls. They fear nobody from the USA to the end of the rankings and they have a wonderful manager in Vera Pauw.”

When the Irish team lines out against Canada on Wednesday, Paula says that her heart is telling her that they will, but her head is cautioning that it will be a difficult game.

“They have created history by qualifying for the World Cup. They owe us nothing, no matter how they do.”

They are also following in the footsteps of Ireland’s first women’s soccer team who had to overcome greater hurdles as the women’s game had yet to be established in Ireland.

Paul Gorham with Ireland manager, Vera Pauw.

Paula remembers the excitement when the team travelled to France and played in the Stad de France.

"That was a magnificent occasion and was the first time I saw professionalism at its height.”

The Irish team, by contrast, had to pay their own way and fend for themselves.

In all, Paula earned eleven international caps and she was finally presented with her cap thanks to the efforts of her family, Orla, Mark and Karl, who arranged for the presentation ​​​​​​on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Paula’s football career began in the Quay area of Dundalk, long associated with football in the town.

"I was a real tomboy, and when I came home from school, I was out playing football with the boys as soon as the homework was done.”

News of her footballing skills soon spread and she was invited to play with the Blackthorn Ladies team as they competed in the indoor football competition in the Adelphi that was part of the Maytime Festival.

She went on to play with the Dundalk Ladies team, and was part of the team who played against Corinthians Nomads in a famous ground-breaking game in 1970. When the Dundalk team disbanded, she played with the Boyne in Drogheda and later with a Dublin team.

Paula’s international career ended in 1978 and she was inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame in 2021, along with Johnny Giles.

As as a member of the 1973 team, she was presented with a one-off cap, featuring a unique crest, as part of the team's 50th anniversary celebrations.

They were also special guests at Tallaght last month for the Irish team’s game against France.

Naming checking players including Paula, Manager Vera Pauw said: "It is so important to show appreciation to those who went before us and helped to drive women's football forward.

"I am proud that I have been asked to help take this next step in honouring these amazing women - we stand on their shoulders.