Louth woman dies after taking part in triathlon in France

A woman from Louth has died after taking part in a triathlon in southeastern France.

The woman, along with other Louth competitors who travelled to France for the event, was a competitor in the Alpe d'Huez Triathlon, was found unresponsive in Lake Verney in the town of Allemon, where the swimming section of the event was taking place on Friday.

The 48-year-old is understood to have been pulled from the water before medical officials performed CPR.

The woman was then airlifted to a nearby hospital but passed away after being admitted in a critical condition.

French media are reporting that an investigation into the cause of the woman's death has been launched and a post-mortem examination will be carried out over the coming days.

The Alpe d’Huez Triathlon was established in 2006 and is popular with athletes from all over the world. The long course event comprises a 2.2 kilometre swim, a 115 kilometre cycle and a 22 kilometre run.

It starts with the swim at the reservoir Lac du Verney then the cycling features the 21 bends used by the Tour de France as it climbs 1120 m to the ski resort of Alpe d'Huez for the run.