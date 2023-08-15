Louth winners at 2023 Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann

Ultan and Aoibhínn O'Kane with their teacher Ciara Lennon from Scoil Rince Mona Ní Rodaigh woth branch members amd siblings Paul and Lorraine McMahon

Members of CCE Dun Dealgan at the Fleadh Cheoil na nEireann in Mullinghar last week

Kayla and Ryan Martin, Dromiskin with their trophies at the Fleadh Cheoil na nEireann in Mullingar

The musicians from CCÉ Dún Dealgan did the Wee County proud when they took home All-Ireland titles and other prizes from the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar.

Pride of place goes to Kayla Martin from Dromiskin who was a double champion in under 12s harp and harp slow airs.

Siblings Enda and Rachel Dooley, also from Dromiskin who took first place in the 15-18 mandolin and 15-18 harp slow airs respectively.

Ryan Martin, Kayla’s older brother, was runner up in the 12-15 harp and harp slow airs, having been a double winner in the under 12s last year.

Other branch members who competed at the Fleadh, having qualified at the Leinster and Ulster Fleadhs were Donnchadh Hughes, Blackrock, Jaymee Martin, Dromiskin, Lauren Carr and Hannah Nic Eindrí.

"The branch are incredibly proud of all of their members young and not as young who took part in fleadhanna this year, at county, provincial and All Ireland level and we are looking forward to classes starting back soon when our new term begins in the autumn.,” said branch vice chairperson Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla

As well as those who competed, members also performed with Nós Nua Youth Folk Orchestra on the Fleadh gig rig on Thursday evening mentored by branch members Kay Webster, Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla, Sárán Mulligan and Kerrianne McArdle.

To top it all off, a group of branch members performed under the banner of CCÉ Dún Dealgan in the gig rig in Bank Holiday Monday evening to a large crowd of onlookers. This performance involved music, song and dance with branch members being joined on stage by young dancers from the Scoil Rince Mona Ní Rodaigh

A number of branch members past and present are also mentioned in the newly published book ‘On the Night’ by Philip Duffy, which was launched at the fleadh. This tome chronicles the story of the ceili bands from 1951 to 2021

Many branch members were involved with the famed Siamsa and Táin Ceili bands.