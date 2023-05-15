Louth Volunteer Centre hosting coffee morning in Dundalk

As part of their celebrations for National Volunteering Week ,Louth Volunteer Centre are hosting an open morning in their Dundalk Office this Thursday May 18 from 10am to 12pm.

Louth Volunteer Centre are encouraging everyone to drop by their office which is located at County Hall on the Alphonsus Road. This event is open to people already volunteering in the community as well as people who are interested in learning more about volunteering in Louth.

The coffee morning provides an opportunity for individuals to meet the Volunteer Centre team, learn about volunteer opportunities available in the community and find out how they can get involved in helping others. Visitors can enjoy a cup tea or coffee, along with some delicious treats, while enjoying a chat with the Louth Volunteer Centre team and other volunteers in the community.

As part of the event Dundalk FM will be broadcasting live from the centre, providing an opportunity for the wider community to learn about the great work that Louth Volunteer Centre does. The broadcasting will give people an insight into the different volunteering opportunities available in Louth, and the positive impact that volunteering has on individuals, communities, and society.

The event is free to attend, so why not come along and bring a friend on Thursday, May 18, at 10am the Louth Volunteer Centre in Dundalk, for a cup of coffee, some treats, and a chance to learn more about volunteering opportunities in your community.

Louth Volunteer Centre was formed in 2003 as the Drogheda Volunteer Centre and in 2010 expanded its services to Dundalk and later Ardee and so was re named as the Louth Volunteer Centre.

Louth Volunteer Centre recruits volunteers through the national volunteering database, I-Vol where charities and community groups can advertise for volunteers who in turn register their skills and availability for the roles offered. It supports the volunteers to get the most out of their experience by offering training programmes. It also offers training and advice to community groups to help them improve their management of volunteers.

Louth Volunteer Centre recruits teams of community volunteers to help with festivals and events in Louth such as the hosting of the Fleadh Ceol na hEireann in Drogheda in 2018 and 2019, when over a thousand volunteers helped make the event an outstanding success.

Kayleigh Mulligan, Manager of Louth Volunteer Centre says ”Louth Volunteer Centre is one of the most successful centres in the country and we aim to ensure that it remains a progressive organisation for the development of volunteering in our county. It is important that we celebrate this anniversary to honour our founders, our wonderful team and to recognise our magnificent corps of volunteers who make life better for so many across the county and for themselves.”

The history of the Louth Volunteer Centre is being celebrated with a special exhibition in Drogheda’s Highlanes Gallery which runs from May 18 to May 25.

For more information about the coffee morning in Dundalk, tor how to get involved in volunteering please contact Louth Volunteer Centre at info@volunteerlouth.ie or visit their website at www.lvolunteerlouth.ie.