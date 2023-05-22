Louth student Israel Olatunde named UCD Sportsperson of the Year

Israel Olatunde, who was named UCD's Sportsperson of the Year pictured after breaking the Irish indoor 60m record earlier this year. — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland’s fastest man, 21 year-old Israel Olatunde, from Dundalk, was named as UCD Sportsperson of the Year at the 2023 UCD Sports Awards on Sunday night.

The university’s Ad Astra Academy track star made history last August when he became the first Irish runner to compete in a European 100m final.

He just missed out on a bronze medal and his time of 10.17 broke the 15 year-old title national record set by Paul Hession.

Israel, who is studying Computer Science, also set a new 60m Irish indoor record earlier this year at the National Indoor Athletics Championship.

A past-pupil of The Marist, Israel, was one of over 240 students from 24 different sports club within the university, honoured for their outstanding achievements over the past year.