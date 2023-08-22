Louth soccer club Redeemer Celtic aiming to promote positive mental health in community

“A community can only fix itself from within.” That’s the belief of Stephen Fisher, who along with other members of the Redeemer Celtic Football Club are fund-raising to set up a wellness unit within the club.

The club is based in the Coxes Demesne area of Dundalk, an area which has historically suffered from deprivation and which in recent years has experienced a worrying number of suicides.

"It’s a massive, massive area and the number of suicides is terrifying,” says Stephen, explaining that facilities and amenities haven’t expanded in pace with the population growth in recent years.

There is little to suggest that things have improved since a study based on the findings of the 2011 Census found that Oakland Park, Cedarwood Park and parts of Ashling Park were classed as 'very disadvantaged' and ranked as the most disadvantaged area in County Louth, with neighbouring areas of Marian Park and Fatima also similarly deprived.

"There are not a lot of amenities or services in this end of town and it has become a blackspot for suicides,” says Stephen.

In the face of this, the club launched its own well-being initiative in 2015 and had plans to expand this into a unit offering facilities for mental health and fitness when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Now, it’s planning to get that unit up and running so that they can provide a range of much-needed services for the community - a gym where people can exercise, a place where they can avail of counselling or simply chat over a cup of coffee.

Borrowing a phase from FC Barcelona, Stephen says that Redeemer Celtic are “more than a football club”.

With up to 150 players, aged from six years upwards, the club has connections with a huge number of families in the community and it’s through these connections that they want to reach out and help those who are struggling.

"Every child who comes in here isn’t looked at as a footballer, but as a child. A child that might be blessed with a great family, or a child that might have a very difficult background. We know every child and their families and we want to be able to help them.”

"We can take children for a couple of hours, but if there are problems in their lives that need to be addressed and aren’t, then they are going to carry that trauma for the rest of their lives.”

Modern life presents a lot of challenges to people, from the cost of living crisis to the ready availability of drugs, all set against the unrealistic pressures posed by social media to live a perfect life.

Stephen believes that a grassroots approach is needed to help address the mental health crisis affecting communities throughout Ireland.

“A lot of people are aware that mental health is a lifelong struggle for many people and to improve or work on positive mental health can involve a complete lifestyle change,” he says.

However, in areas such as Coxes Demesne, which is lacking in amenities and services, this can pose a huge obstacle if they can’t afford counselling or the money to join a gym.

"We’ve also got a lot of one-parent families due to bereavement and separation and it can be very hard for these parents to find the time or money to look after their own mental health and well-being.”

"I’m old school and I’m a firm believer that people are better off getting out, doing some exercise and meeting people than sitting at home all day.”

It’s his hope and that of the rest of the committee behind the project, that by offering these opportunities in the club, that people will be able to turn their lives around.

He says that the club grounds at Noel Gorman Park are an example of the positives that can come about when the community gets together.

"Our pitch is in the old Sunken Gardens in Ashling Park. It’s one of the finest pitches in Dundalk, and the lads take a great sense of pride in it but it wasn’t this way twenty years ago.”

There is, he says, “a great sense of community spirit in Coxes Demesne, great neighbours and friends.”

"It’s a fantastic estate. There are brilliant salt of the earth people living here, not without their own struggles, but this is the same everywhere.”

However, as the area expanded and new families moved in, the lack of facilities has fed into a cycle of deprivation which can be hard to break.

"It’s very tough on young people,” he says. “It’s got to the stage where you need the Leaving Cert to work in a supermarket. There’s a lot of pressure on young people coming from social media, they’re looking at these images of perfect lifestyles and not realising that the posts are fake.”

These issues aren’t unique to Coxes Demesne but they are amplified in a community where resources can be hard to come by.

The area has long been a blackspot for suicide, he says, and the club are trying to break that cycle by installing a mental health unit in their grounds.

"We have already invested a lot of money in top end fitness equipment and are now raising money for a high quality shed for the unit.”

The idea is to have a place where people can go to use gym equipment, take part in fitness classes, and learn how to take steps to improve their mental health and well-being, all for free.

“We aim to bring in the very best speakers and positive mental health programmes to our community and to deliver talks on everything from CBT to nutrition,” says Stephen.

Already they have launched ‘walk and talk’ mornings and fun five-a-side matches aimed at getting men out and talking.

However, Stephen says he doesn’t believe that it’s just men that don’t talk about their problems.

“I think the worrying thing today is that no-one is talking. People don’t want to be seen as vulnerable. There’s an old saying that a problem shared is a problem halved.”

"We are all ready to go with this project before COVID started and that set us back. We weren’t able to do any fundraising and it was still costing us a lot of money running the club and looking after the pitches.”

To raise funds for the mental health and wellness unit, Redeemer Celtic FC have set up a GoFundMe appeal and will also be holding fund-raising events such as a raffle. They are also appealing to local businesses and public representatives for support.