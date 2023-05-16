Louth skincare firm Poko teams with Marie Keating Foundation to raise awareness of skin cancer

The Co Louth based skincare and supplements brand Poko has teamed up with the Marie Keating Foundation to launch its 'Protect your Skin' campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of skin cancer prevention through SunSmart behaviour.

The campaign, which runs through the summer is being supported by former rugby player and businessman, Rob Kearney.

Last year, Rob and Poko collaborated for the ‘Daily SPF 50 Moisturiser’, which was inspired by Rob’s 9-month stint living in Australia and his professional life training outdoors.

"I really wanted to create a product that was a daily moisturiser and also protected you from the sun,” he said. “I wanted something that was convenient as well hence why this product has SPF 50 for UVA & UVB protection and to help minimise signs of ageing."

"We at Poko are proud to call Dundalk our home. And as fellow Louth natives, we're especially grateful to have Rob Kearney on board to support our Sun Safe campaign,” said Poko co-founder Justine O’Hanlon. “Together, we're working to raise awareness for skin cancer prevention and to raise funds for the Marie Keating Foundation, an organization that has been doing incredible work in the fight against cancer. With Rob's help, we're confident that we can make a real difference in the fight against this devastating disease”

"Protecting your skin from the sun is essential, and we're delighted to partner once again with the Marie Keating Foundation to raise awareness about the importance of SunSmart behaviour. Last year, we donated hundreds of our Daily SPF 50 Moisturiser samples to support their mobile information units and this year, we are more than happy to continue this initiative," . "We're proud to support the Foundation's work in skin cancer prevention, awareness and support."

According to Bernie Carter, Assistant Director of Nursing at the Marie Keating Foundation, “Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland. Each year, almost 13,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer. This is twice the number of 10 years ago and the numbers are expected to double by 2040 according to our National Cancer Registry. Yet most skin cancers could be prevented. Nine out of every ten skin cancers are caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds. Cancer prevention and early diagnosis are a key focus of the work we do at The Marie Keating Foundation with our vital community support services and awareness activities. Being Sun-Smart is something that our nurses teach to schools, businesses, and communities all around Ireland. One of the most important factors of being Sun Smart is protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. This is why we are excited to partner with Poko who are focussed on supporting skin protection and cancer prevention with their sunscreen.”

Poko will be donating €1 for every stickered Daily SPF 50 Moisturiser sold in participating health stores and pharmacies nationwide to the Marie Keating Foundation to support skin cancer prevention initiatives.

Linda Keating, Founder and Director of Fundraising at Marie Keating said, “We are delighted to be the chosen charity to receive donations from the sale of POKO SPF50 in stores nationwide until August 31, funds raised will help the Marie Keating Foundation to continue its vital work in cancer awareness and prevention as well as supporting people and their families at every step of a cancer journey.”

For more information about the 'Protect your Skin' campaign, please visit www.pokobeauty.com.