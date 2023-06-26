Louth schools roll out red carpet for Minister Norma Foley

Lara Finnegan makes a presentation to the Minister for Education Norma Foley at Rampark National School, Lordship, along with Christina Breen and Principal, Julie Carolan. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Minister for Education Norma Foley with Senator Erin McGreehan, Christine Breen and members of the gardening club at Rampark National School, Lordship. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, paid a visit to the Cooley Peninsula last week, meeting with teachers, pupils and members of the Boards of Management at three primary schools. It was her first visit to the area since being appointed Minister in 2020, her first year in the Dáil.

Accompanied by Senator McGreehan, who arranged the visit, Councillors, Seán Kelly, Cathaoirleach Dundalk Municipal District; Andrea McKevitt, Leas Cathaoirleach Louth County Council, and former Cathaoirleach Louth County Council, Conor Keelan, the Minister stopped off at Mullaghbuoy, Monksland and Rampark national schools, and was given an enthusiastic welcome at each of them.

Minister Foley toured each school accompanied by the principals. She visited classrooms and was shown the facilities available. Each of the principals gave an update on academic performances and student achievements.

The Minister spoke with teachers and students. She expressed her admiration of the dedication and hard work of the teachers and staff and praised the children for their commitment to learning. She agreed with Sen McGreehan on the importance of continued investment in primary education.

Sen McGreehan had said: “There’s a need for increased funding and resources for primary schools in County Louth. Many schools in the county have challenges, but the introduction of free meals and books are game-changers. DEIS schools will have free meals from September, and many others will have them from a later stage.”

She thanked the Minister for taking time on her very busy schedule to visit the schools and listen to the concerns of the educators and students.

The visit to Mullaghbuoy was special to Sen McGreehan, as it was there where she received her earliest education.

“Even at an early age, I dreamt of bigger things, of being involved in politics and working for my community,“ said an at-times emotional Sen McGreenan at her former school.

“This place means everything to me. I think of the people who came before me, who worked so hard to ensure that small schools like Mullaghbuoy survived. They did not have much, but had pride of place and the knowledge that education was an absolute necessity.”

Addressing the Minister, Sen McGreehan said that she had made “a little girl’s dream come true” with her visit.

“You can see with the presence of parents and members of the Board of Managements how much this place means to us, and how important it is to have you here.

“On a personal note, I only wish my Granny O’Reilly, who passed away a number of years ago, could be here to meet you. She would be so proud.”