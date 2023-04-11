Louth ready to welcome second US President as Joe Biden to visit Dundalk and Carlingford

POTUS will start visit with trip to Carlingford followed by walkabout in Dundalk

On The Move....Flower planters being removed from the Market Square prior to the President of America's visit. Photo: Áine Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The calm before the storm....A quiet Market Square the day before the visit of President Joe Biden. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The streets have been cleaned, the flowers planted, paving laid and the last touches of paint put on the old Queen’s Hotel in preparation for the visit by President of the United States Joe Biden on Wednesday.

As the official confirmation that the President is to go walkabout in Dundalk came on Tuesday morning, the excitement which had been building following the landing by three US Chinock helicopters at the DkIT pitches on Sunday afternoon, reached a climax.

The town, once dubbed El Paso, is ready to welcome a second President of the United States, although President Biden’s visit is going to be much more low key than that of President Bill Clinton who addressed a crowd of 60,000 people at the Market Square in December 2000.

Details of President Biden’s visit are still vague, with Louth County Council stating that “he will visit Carlingford first” and will “then finish the trip in Dundalk, mid-to-late afternoon with a walkabout in the town centre.

There is expected to be high security in operation and people are being advised not to carry bags of any sort, as is normal in such circumstances. Residents and visitors are very welcome to attend and celebrate the historic occasion of a US President coming back to visit his ancestral county.”

Gardai have said that traffic restrictions will be in place.

