Louth priest Fr Brian celebrates his Golden Anniversary with mass and meal in Kilkerley parish

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

Fr. Brían Mac Raoís with Margaret Mulholland and Michael Quigley at Fr. Brian's Golden Jubilee of Priestly Ordination Celebration Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr. Brían Mac Raoís with Malachy McCreesh along with Teresa, Gerard and Declan McClelland at Fr. Brian's Golden Jubilee of Priestly Ordination Celebration Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Archbishop Eamon Martin and a group of Priests at Fr. Brían Mac Raoís' Golden Jubilee of Priestly Ordination Celebration Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr. Brían Mac Raoís and Ita O'Reilly at the Fr. Brían's Golden Jubilee of Priestly Ordination Celebration Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr. Brían Mac Raoís with Patricia and Seán Carragher at Fr. Brían's Golden Jubilee of Priestly Ordination Celebration Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr. Brían Mac Raoís with a group of altar servers at Fr. Brian's Golden Jubilee of Priestly Ordination Celebration Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

On Friday evening I headed for the Kilkerley Community and Enterprise Centre for the 50th anniversary of the ordination of their hugely popular priest Fr. Brían MacRaois who first came to the parish in 1998 and served there until he moved to Carlingford in 2005. He returned to Kilkerley after his retirement 2019 where he has been ever since.

Originally from the Carrickruppen in Armagh, Fr. Brían has served parishes in Lordship, Ballymascanlon, Carlingford, Omeath, Coalisland, Stewardstown, Clonfeacle, Moy, Blackwaterstown and Benburb before his retirement and the parish came together to celebrate his life with a special mass he concelebrated with Arch Bishop Eamon Martin, before making ther way to the parish centre for the celebratory meal.

A life long fan of Armagh football, he was presented with a special signed jersey from team manager Ciaran McGeeney on the night and another presentation was made by school principal Donna Kirby on behalf of the parishioners and school.

I wasn’t long there when I met up with Charlie and Maureen Geoghegan from Ballinurd who told me the mass was beautiful and was a real tribute to him and they were looking forward to great night with him in the centre.

Not too long later I got talking to Seamus Lambe from Kilkerley who was chatting to Bernard Mulholland who told me they were delighted to be able to honour the man who had given so much to the parish.

After this I caught up with Patricia McKenna from Rathmore who told me the mass was gorgeous and told me it was a joint celebration as she and husband Peter were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary too!

I then got a quick word with John and Catherine Dooley from Lordship who said they remembered the first time Fr. Brían came to their parish when he had a full head of black curly hair, saying he was well liked by everyone in the parish and has remained that way ever since.

Next I managed a quick word with Katherine Sharkey from Kilkerley who told me it had been a beautiful mass and was looking forward to a lovely night with Fr. Brían and everyone from the parish.

I then caught up with Annette and Gerard Quinn from Kilkerley who told me Fr. Brían is a lovely man to deal with ad the mass was just beautiful, saying the combined choirs were a joy to listen to.

After this I met up with Philomena and Eamon Oakes from Kilkerley who described Fr. Brían as a real gent and were delighted to be there to honour him for his 50 years in the priesthood.

Not too far away I then met up with Kieran Tansey from Greyacre Road who said he was with his wife Mary and agreed he is a true gent who has done so much for the parish and assured me it was going to be a real night to remember.

I then headed over for a quick word with Jimmy and Anne McKevitt from Carlingford who told me when he moved to the parish Jimmy was his sacristan and they were happy to be there to honour him for his 50 years in the priesthood.

Next I had the pleasure of meeting up with John and Deirdre Matthews from Kilcrowney who said they wouldn’t have missed the night for anything, Fr. Brían is a lovely man and they were sure it was going to be marvellous.

After this I headed over for a word with Leo and Anne Tennyson from Greyacre Road who told me they’ve known him since his first term at the parish and were delighted to be some of the 260 going in for the meal with Fr. Brían and Arch Bishop Eamon Martin.

Not too long later I met up with my old friend Oliver Hanratty from Carrick Road who said the mass was great and he was just after graduating that day, so it was a double celebration for him!

After this I headed over for a chat with three ladies who included Irene Brennan from Knockbridge who told me she loves the way Fr. Brían is always in good form and always smiling, Angela McGinn and Anne McMahon both from Louth Village who said he’s so friendly and concluded by saying the mass was just beautiful.

I then made my way over for a quick word with Andrew and Bernie Daly from Kilkerley who said they were just delighted to have Fr. Brían back again and assured me the night was going to be special.

Next I managed a few words with Jacinta Kelly and Rita McGeough both from Kilkerley who said Fr. Brían is a true gentleman and fits right in with the parish.

As the crowds descended on the parish centre I then had the pleasure of meeting up with two of Fr. Brían’s nieces Suzanne McCreesh and Caoimhe O’Hanlon both from Killeavy who both agreed he’s a lovely man and this was a great way of celebrating his 50th year in the priesthood. They were joined by Frank and Margaret Ryan from Kilkerley who agreed they were just happy to have him back in the parish because he’s a true gentleman.

After this I got a word with a group who included Rose and Paddy Clarke from Rathmore who were with Mary and Gerard McElroy who said they just love him and were happy he had returned for his recycled second time around!

Next I had a quick word with Geraldine and Paul Kneel for from Kilkerley who wanted to wish all the best to their neighbour and to wish him every happiness for the future.

Making my way through the crowds I then got a word with Seamus Lambe Jnr. who was home from Boston on holidays and was enjoying the whole occasion with Jennifer and Nora Lambe who said the mass had just been lovely and were expecting a more than lively night.

Not too long later I met up with ex school principal Seamus Corrigan and daughter Elaine from Haggardstown who described Fr. Brían as lovely gentlemen.

After this I met Geraldine Wynne and Carmel Hughes from Jenkinstown who were attending the function with Fr. Brían’s brother Malachy McCreesh who had come up from Limerick specially for the celebrations and said the mass was just lovely.

As the crowds gathered at the centre I then met up with Ciara McCabe from Lis Na Dara and Anne Chambers from Kilkerley who had both taken part in the mass as part of the choir and said it was just a lovely experience.

Not too far away I caught up with Marty Herr, Eugene and Kathleen McElroy, Delores and Owen McElroy, Margaret and John Harrold from Carlingford and Aileen and Owen O’Hagan from Omeath who said they were honoured to be there as part of Fr. Brían’s celebrations and wanted to wish him every happiness for the future.

Next I caught a quick word with Ross O’Reilly from Carlingford, Margaret Ryan and Deborah McGuinness both from Cooley who said they’ve been friends of Fr. Brían for years and it was a pleasure to be there for the celebrations.

After this I met up with John and Briege Quigley from Ravensdale who said they first had the pleasure of meeting Fr. Brían when he became curate in their parish and have known him, what seems like, all their lives and were just happy to be there to be part of the 50th festivities.

Finally, before I departed, I met up with Mary Tansey from Greyacre Road who said she first met Fr. Brían on his first time at the parish and was delighted he’d made it his home after he retired and everyone in the parish felt the same because he’s a lovely man.