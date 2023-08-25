Louth nature lover spots rare Hummingbird Hawk moth in Dundalk

Louth nature lover Brendan Connolly from St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk was delighted to spot a Hummingbird Hawk Moth as he walked along the Rampart River during the week.

The striking moth migrates from southern Europe and Africa each year to Ireland and Britain and can often be found feeding on tubular nectar-rich flowers such as Buddleia.

The moth gets its name from the fact that it looks like a small bird, with it’s long tongue and flapping wings and there have been reports of people thinking they had spotted a hummingbird when actually they had seen this summer visitor.

Unusually for a moth, it flies during the day and likes bright sunshine.

Brendan managed to get a photograph of the hummingbird hawk noth as it fed on shrubs near the Rampart River at the windmill, Seatown Place.

"It’s the first time I saw one in Dundalk,” said Brendan.

He said that it’s by allowing wildflower, plants and shrubs to grow rather than cutting everything back that attracts wildlife such as this hummingbird hawk both.

Brendan has for many years taken it upon himself to collect litter and rubbish from along the Rampart River at the old windmill.