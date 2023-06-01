Louth native Helen Woods ‘absolutely thrilled’ as Castlewood House named Best Small Hotel in Ireland

Actor Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman, pictured with Brian and Helen, were recent guests at the hotel. Photo: Instagram Castlewood Hotel

Helen Woods and Brian Heaton of Castlewood House Hotel who were named as Ireland's top small hotel in the 2023 Tripadvisor 2023 Traveller Awards. Photo: Elaine Kennedy Photography

Louth native Helen Woods and her husband Brian Heaton were “absolutely thrilled, very honoured and humbled” to be named Best Small Hotel in Ireland in this years Tripadvisor Traveller Awards. The four-star boutique hotel was also placed 14th in the world which is wonderful achievement for the couple and the team.

Helen and Brian run Castlewood House on the beautiful Dingle peninsula, which they built and opened in 2005. Over over the past 18 years, they have welcomed guests from all over the world, including many celebrities from the film and music worlds including Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy and most recently Star Wars; Return of the Jedi actor Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman.

Actor Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman, pictured with Brian and Helen, were recent guests at the hotel. Photo: Instagram Castlewood Hotel

"This is such an honour and we are extremely grateful to our amazing team here who make Castlewood House what it is, and to all our guests, who have become friends, all over the world who took the time to leave such lovely reviews for us “ says Helen.

Castlewood House was also the only Irish property making the Best Small Hotels in the World coming in at No14 in the Trip Advisor Awards which are decided by public vote.

Castlewood House has won many awards over the years including Tripadvisor Best Small Hotel in Ireland, Best Value Hotel in the World, and Best for Romance. It was also crowned Georgina Campbells Guesthouse of the Year 2022, AA Guest Accommodation of the Year 2019, Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards Best Breakfast in 2017 and 2022 among others.

Although working with Brian in running the hotel keeps her busy, Helen likes to visit her native Cooley whenever she can where her parents Liam and Irene Woods live on the family farm.