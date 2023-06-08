Louth native Andy Woods releases new album from LA

Carlingford native Andy Woods has fulfilled a long held ambition and recorded an album which began as a lockdown project inspired by a neighbour in Los Angeles.

"You’re Awesome”, which was released last week, is, he says “an uplifting message of positivity”.

Music was always part of Andy’s life, going back to growing up in Carlingford as the second youngest of a family of sevent.

“There were a lot of different musical influences filtering down to my young ears through the 1980s and 1990s,” he says. “I gravitated more towards blues, soul, and alternative rock than pop or whatever was in favour at the time.”

"I discovered a deep love for music at home alone one day, putting on the vinyl of U2’s The Joshua Tree with the volume turned up, good and loud. First the sound of the needle on the vinyl — then the deep rumbling synth shaking the walls — before the Edge's guitar sliced through it all. It was, and still is, pure magic.”

He older brother Gareth also had the music bug and played guitar as well as piano. “I decided that I needed to learn guitar so I could play this music for myself. As a teenager, I discovered a wealth of music in Carlingford and the surrounding areas. The live music community pubs and restaurants were full of amazing people who encouraged and helped each other out. This is where we all honed our skills and learned the craft. These were truly the best of times.”

After school, Andy went to DIT in Dublin where he studied art and design, and played gigs in student bars around Dublin.

During the summer holidays, he would join his brother Gareth who was living in Chicago. “There, we would play to packed bars with different bands three or four nights a week.”

When he finished college, he decided that he too would head stateside and went to New York. getting a job with a design agency, and playing music whenever he could.

“Then 9/11 happened. Design work dried up, but the Irish bars, restaurants, and music community thriving in New York and once again that kept me going.” he recalls. “ I stayed in New York almost four years and thankfully so, since I met my wife Jessica there. We later moved to Los Angeles when a design job and renewed visa presented itself."

Andy continued to play live gigs in LA but they weren’t as plentiful as in New York.

“Life was moving along, too, as we started a family and had two kids. I gave writing and recording my own music a go, but I just couldn’t get it down. Music was taking more and more of a back seat to my design career and family. It always bugged me that I didn’t take that last step and make recording of music I could call my own. Something that you can take to the bank, keep and share forever.”

Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and design work dried up as lockdown was imposed.

“I needed projects to do. I painted houses. I installed bathrooms. I was looking for anything to keep myself busy,” says Andy. “ One day a friend said he had built himself a studio for his work and wanted to test his new recording equipment out. He wanted to record some covers for fun but I suggested we write and do our own thing. After just a few hours, we had a track. That's when the light bulb came on and my next project was born.”

Andy downloaded some software, got a simple interface and a mic.

"This was the beginning of You’re Awesome. It took 18 months from start to finish. Some of the songs are older, from my time in NY, that I didn't get to record until now. Many of the other tracks are new.

From the beginning, I was using the skills I have learned from my design background to put together each track. Apart from the musical side of things, it was about managing all the various parts and being able to bring them together as a cohesive piece of work.

Thanks to the internet, Andy was able to connect online with “amazing musicians from around the world and even some local musicians from home”.

From their own at home recording studios his brother Gareth sang on the album along with Zoe Conway, who lent her amazing violin and vocals on some of the tracks.

“I really enjoyed making this album and I hope everyone that gives it a spin will enjoy it too," says Andy

”I see You’re Awesome as an uplifting message of positivity. It's multilayered, with lots to take in. Everything is real here, all the music played by the best musicians I could find out there. It's my contribution back to all of the musicians and singers that inspired me along the way. Maybe it will inspire others too.”