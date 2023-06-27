Louth musician Nuala Kennedy releasing new single and album

Dundalk-born singer, flute player and composer, Nuala Kennedy, played sold out gigs at Tradfest in Dungarvan at the weekend, ahead of the release of her fifth solo album Shorelines.

Now based in Ennis, Co Clare, Nuala’s travels have taken her to Scotland and the United States, where she has soaked up musical influences to add to her traditional Irish roots. Not only does her music incorporate a wide range of styles, she has collected a wonderful list of collaborators along the way including fiddlers Liz Carroll and Kevin Burke, Kentucky Indie Poet Will Oldham/Bonnie Prince Billy, and pop legend Janis Ian amongst others.

This spirit of collaboration continues on ‘Shorelines’ which features Tara Breen (The Chieftains) on fiddle and Tony Byrne (Danú) throughout and also includes performances from some of Ireland’s most beloved traditional musicians including singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, pianist Caoimhín Vallely (Karan Casey) as well as US vocalist Moira Smiley (Solas). Grammy award-winning Todd Sickafoose plays bass. (Anais Mitchell’s Hadestown and Young Man In America).

The first single from the album ‘Sally Sits Weeping’ was released earlier in the month, with Nuala saying that is it also known as Once I Had a Sweetheart, this song has been collected in America, England and in Australia.

"It still amazes me how folk songs can catch on, and travel the world, taking on a life of their own. In England, Cecil Sharp collected it from children who sang it as part of a game. I love that connection - one of my reasons for making this recording was that I became a mother myself, and wanted to explore the representation of women in our traditional song canon; excavating songs where she is a dynamic, proactive personality!”

Nuala had moved to Ennis along with her musician husband and their two small children as the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During lockdown I really began to appreciate and understand the intuitive support that women can give to each other, especially as mothers. It is such a vulnerable time in life, and mentally, I think can be quite challenging. It is a time when the simplest of interactions can just make your day! We had just moved to Ennis and not having family in the area, it was particularly challenging - but through lockdown, or because of it, I connected with a group of fabulous women in our area.

"We were able to band together and become a surrogate family for each other. It was this experience, combined with a life-long love of traditional music, that drove me to explore the song canon from a female perspective, seeking out songs that resonated with my own life experiences of persevering through trials and troubles, seeking solace, hope and adventure.”