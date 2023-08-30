Louth musician David Keenan to spend 30th birthday outside Dáil to highlight housing crisis

David Keenan will be spending his 30th birthday protesting outside the Dail

Dundalk singer/songwriter David Keenan is spending his 30th birthday outside the Dáil in protest at the government’s handling of the housing crisis.

He has called on fellow musicians and artists to join him in the protest this Wednesday morning at 10am.

Four years ago, Keenan celebrated his birthday on the main stage of Electric Picnic but this year he says he wants to do something more meaningful about the housing crisis than sharing social media posts.

“It’s very easy to share a social media post condemning the housing crisis but we need a more realistic show of solidarity.”

He posted his call to action of social media last week, saying “Though social media can be a useful tool to spread information and awareness I find it also breathes apathy and inaction. I’m tired of inadvertently accepting the government’s handling of the housing crisis in this country. I will be protesting outside Dáil Éireann on Wednesday the 30th (My birthday) and anyone is welcome to join me from 10am.

“We need more real-life energy and unity. 68% of adults under 35 here are living with parents. The repercussions of this are already severe on many levels. Calling on fellow musicians and artists to join me in solidarity.”

He told The Argus that he was also incensed by a recent photograph of Minister for Housing Daragh O’Brien holding a poster which misspelled the word rental as renal.

“Not only was there a misspelling but he said he had no idea when the housing crisis would end.”

“It’s totally demoralising for people in their 30s and onwards to be living with their parents,” he said.

He said he is living with his grandfather and if he had to pay rent he wouldn’t have the money to record albums or pay a band.

“There’s no great way of saving money as a musician and every gig if important, so spending a huge amount of money on rent, definitely makes life difficult.”

“The general consensus is that people are struggling from week to week. It’s not just musicians and artists, it’s everyone.”

He is angered at what he sees as the government complacency around the housing crisis.

“There seems to be plenty of money around everything else. I was in Dublin at the weekend and Dame Street was closed off with several stages for a party for the Notre Dame American college football game, yet round the corner, people were sleeping on the street.”

“Back in the early years of the State, when there was no money, the Government built hundreds of thousands of houses around the country. There just seems to an attitude of indifference now.”

It’s in a bid to change that attitude that David has decided to spent his birthday outside Leinster House.

“I just had the idea that I could do something constructive. I have a constitutional right to protest so I’m going to do this and hopefully others will join me.”