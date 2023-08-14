Louth man wins first Irish gold medal at European deaf golf championships

Dundalk golfer Gregory McCaughey arrives back at Dublin airport after winning Ireland's first ever gold medal at the European Deaf Golf Senior Championships in Finland

A deaf golfer from Co Louth made history recently when he won Ireland’s first ever gold medal at the European Deaf Golf Senior Championship recently.

Gregory McCaughey, who is a member of Dundalk Golf Club, was also part of the Irish team that secured a silver medal in the Senior Category at the Championships in Finland.

Playing off a handicap of 6, he topped the leaderboard when he finished with a total of + 47.

A native of Co Tyrone, Gregory has been living in Dundalk for almost forty years and resides at the Point Road.

Gregory’s wife Caitriona, who is also deaf, and his family, sons Jack and Robert and daughter Ciara, are extremely proud of his great achievement.