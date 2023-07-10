Louth man Richard Duffy (76) completes 250th Park Run

Richard Duffy competing in his 250th parkrun at DkIT, with Annmarie Mulholland. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Richard Duffy who completed his 250th parkrun at DkIT on Saturday morning, with Annmarie and Rory Mulholland. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Richard Duffy at the finish line of his 250th parkrun at DkIT. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Richard Duffy at the finish line of his 250th parkrun at DkIT. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Sarah McEneaney and Brenda Hill with Richard Duffy who completed his 250th parkrun at DkIT on Saturday morning. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Seventy-six year old Louth man Richard Duffy was greeted with a round of applause as he completed his 250th Park Run at the Dundalk Institute of Technology running track on Saturday morning.

The Drogheda native who now lives in Dundalk has been an enthusiastic runner all his life, not even letting a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease eight years ago stop him getting out on the track.

In fact Richard believes that running has helped cope with the progressive disease.

“I do have Parkinson’s but it doesn’t stop me running. I think the running helps me cope with it. The exercise is a lifesaver.”

Richard Duffy at the finish line of his 250th parkrun at DkIT. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Richard is originally from Trinity Gardens in Drogheda and ran with the Lourdes Athletic Club for many years.

“Then when I came to live in Dundalk, I joined Dun Dealgan AC and then the North East Runners,” he said.

“I’ve been running for more than half a century,” he said. “I did everything, track, roads and cross-country.”

As he clocked up 1250km to complete his 250th Park Run on Saturday morning, he added to his total of over 1,300 races during his life-time of running.

“I came to Dundalk over 30 years ago in 1991 after I got married to a woman from Dundalk.”

His Anne shares his love of running and will shortly complete her milestone 250th Park Run in the coming weeks.

The couple originally joined Park Run when it was launched in Oldbridge, Drogheda.

“We would go up and down regularly on Saturday mornings and when it started at DkIT in Dundalk it was a bonus as it was only five minutes away,” said Richard, adding that they still join Park Runs in other locations on occasions.

Richard’s love of running is such that he celebrated his 70th birthday by running the Boyne 10k.

He has no intention of giving up running and appreciates the time and effort which the volunteers put into organising the Saturday morning Park Run at DkIT.

“There’s a great group of volunteers who turn up every week. Apart from the physical benefits, what most people get out of Park Run is making new friends and getting to know people that they wouldn’t meet otherwise.”

Richard has no intention of giving up running any time soon.

“I will keep going as long as I can. That’s the plan.”