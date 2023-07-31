Louth Lughnasa Festival gets underway over Bank Holiday Weekend

A new walk for this year's Heritage Week looking at the life and loves of Lord Clermont in Ravensdale Village

A number of walks are planned for the Louth Lughnasa Festival organised by CooleyConnectWell

Looking for something to do over the Bank Holiday weekend that doesn’t involve getting in a car, travelling for miles and paying a fortune for accommodation? Well, look no further than the beautiful Cooley peninsula, where the Louth Lughnasa Festival hosted by Cooley Connect Well gets underway.

The festival opens on Friday morning at 10am with a family-friendly event in the beautiful walled garden and grounds of Anaverna House. There will be be a tour of the garden and a talk on social gardening for creative nature. There will also be a demonstration of basket making by artist and weaver Jennette Keenan.

The following day, Saturday, Geraldine Whelan leads a retreat offering the opportunity to meditate in nature and reflect. This takes place at Ravensdale and must be booked in advance.

There’s also a chance to visit an organic garden with Roisin Cotter at Carrickarnon on Saturday at 1.30pm.

There’s a family-friendly nature walk on Sunday morning at 11am and Nessa Ryan will be leading meditative movement in nature at Eagles Rock, Glenmore at 5.30pm.

On Monday, the Rocky Rock Hill Walk will follow secret paths to sacred places and stunning views in the mountains at Ravensdale. The 5km warrior walk is free, and gets underway at 11am.

There’s also a full programme of walks for Heritage Week. These include a walk through Ravensdale Village on Sunday August 12, when tour guide Venora O’Brien will lead the 4km walk though the village, hearing of the life and loves of Lord Clermont. The village was at the centre of the local linen industry.

Exploring Natural and Cultural Heritage in the Glenmore Valley on Monday August 14 at 7pm, The Life and Loves of Lord Clermont on Tuesday 15 at 11am in Ravensdale Park; Booyeying and Stone Heritage on Friday August 18 at 9am in Mullaghbouy Hall, and Lisnachiggle- from Bronze age to Sweat Houses on Saturday August 19 at 11am at The Lumpers Ravensdale.

For further information and to book places on the walks contact cooleyconnectwellbeing@gmail.com or phone 083 3924117