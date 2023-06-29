Louth gardaí seek public assistance to trace missing 55-year-old man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old David Cooney who was last seen at his home in Dundalk, County Louth on Monday, June 26, last.

Davis is described as 6 foot in height and of lean athletic build with blue eyes and has two very distinctive tattoos of dragons on both his calves.

When last seen he was wearing a white zip up top with grey sleeves with three white stripes on the sleeves and shorts.

David's family are concerned for his wellbeing and have requested assistance from An Garda Síochána in locating him.

Anyone with any information on David’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.