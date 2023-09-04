Louth gardaí launch operation to target speeding on the Dundalk to Carlingford road

Gardai are going to increase their number of speed checks on the R173.

Gardai have launched an operation to crack down on speeding on the R173 Dundalk to Carlingford road, with a particular focus on the areas near the schools in Bellurgan, Lordship and Bush.

There have been four fatalities on the road over the past two years, it was stated at the public meeting of the Cooley Community Alert last week.

Supt Charlie Armstrong told the meeting that a vehicle was recently detected travelling at 115kph at Bellurgan, which is is a 80km zone.

Local residents highlighted their fears over speeding and road safety, especially in Bellurgan and Lordship, as well as outside the Cooley Kickhams football grounds, and the Greenore/Carlingford t-junction at Muchgrange. Concerns were also voiced about the new speed bumps which had been installed following the road works at Lordship as it was felt that they are not effective in slowing traffic

It was pointed out that all motorists are being targeted, as detections of speeding among private motorists is as high if not higher than among hauliers.

It's hoped that both the visible and covert speed checks in the coming weeks have a impact on all motorists in the area and motorists were urged not to flash their lights to warn of speed checks as are actually putting lives at risk,

Cllr Antoin Watters highlighted the problem of ‘drifting’ on the roads in Ravensdale and north Louth on behalf of the Ravensdale Community Alert, calling for more support in cracking down on this anti-social behaviour.

Supt Armstrong said that the gardai will continue to work with the councillor and the PSNI to target this activity and another operation is being planned.

The meeting also heard submissions on reducing speed limits on roads in the county must be made to Louth County Council before September 12..

Cllr Watters said he was working with multiple groups in relation to this and he and the other councillors are available to help. Deputy Ruairi O Murchú suggested people try to use any data they have in their submissions as it helps towards their success.