Louth Gardai get tough on motorists speeding on R173 Dundalk to Carlingford Road

Gardai seized a car belonging to an unaccompanied learner driver who was caught travelling at 93km/h in the 50 zone at Bellurgan just as parents were collecting children from school as part of a major crackdown on speeding on the R173 Dundalk to Carlingford Road.

Another driver detected doing at 112kph in an 80 zone at Bellurgan was arrested and charged after gardai discovered a previous disqualification.

They also issued a Fixed Charge Notice to HGV driver detected on mobile phone in Lordship.

The garda operation has been welcomed by local councillor, Antoin Watters, who also praised the work being done by Louth County Council to make the road safer following a campaign by local residents.

“We have been working hard for traffic calming measures which are necessary in Bellurgan and have held many protests to highlight the issue with members of the local community also attending a Dundalk Municipal District meeting in May 2022, where they highlighted their concerns to the members and Council officials” he said,

Cllr Watters has been liaising with the Active Travel section of Louth County Council led by Noel Treanor. Under this section, Louth County Council made an successful application for Bellurgan NS to be included in the ‘Safe Routes to School Programme’ resulting in the NTA (National Transport Authority) providing funding to advance design proposals for infrastructure improvements at each of the four Round 2 Schools approved.

As part of the design process, The Active Travel team has been compiling data, including a new speed survey, a drone survey to capture driver/pedestrian behaviour and any near misses and topography (GPS) surveys.

In addition to this, through the Road Safety Officer, the Garda Traffic Corps are undertaking a speed detection survey over the course of two weeks at random times.

“The aim of all this information is to prepare a Draft Delivery Plan to finalise design proposals to enable the Council to procure and appoint a contractor to construct the necessary infrastructure works in Q1/Q2 2024,” said Cllr Watters.

“This is a very positive update for the Bellurgan community and I want to thank the Active Travel team for their work on getting us to this point. All going well, we should have traffic calming measures in place early next year. The works will be dependent on funding so I will continue to liaise with the Council to get this over the line.”