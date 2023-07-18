Louth GAA club appeals for return of stolen defibrillator – ‘Please do the right thing’

The Geraldines are appealing for the return of a defibrillaotor stolen from their grounds

Louth GAA Club The Geraldines have appealed for the return of a defibrillator which was stolen from their grounds at the Marlbog Road, Heynestown, Dundalk.

“The club defibrillator was recently stolen and we are appealing for its safe return,” the club posted on its Facebook page.

“If you know where it is or who may have taken it, please return it to the club and we will take no further action.

“Defibrillators are an important piece of equipment for our community and are very expensive to replace. Please do the right thing and return it to us as soon as possible.