Louth drowning victim Alan Joyce had been looking forward to birth of his first grandchild

Mourners at the funeral of the Dundalk father of four Alan Joyce, who died tragically on Easter Monday when he fell into the waters of Carlingford Lough while on a family camping trip, heard that he had “lived life to the full and touched the lives of all those he met.”

Gifts which he had bought for this grandchild which is yet to be born were among the times brought to the alter in the Church of the Redeemer during the funeral mass on Friday morning, along with his favourite fisherman’s coat and a family portrait.

Alan is survived by his partner Nicola McNally and their children, Lauren, Martin, Karla and Zara, his mother Mary, brothers and sisters Christy, Margaret, Nora, Mary, Paddy, Geraldine, Joseph, Paul, Anthony, Darren, and his cousin Christy, Nicola’s parents Paul and Maria and a wide circle of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Martin (Buzz), nephew PJ and niece Marissa.

Although he had not live to be 50 years, Alan “did live in such a way that he made an immediate impact on his immediate environment and beyond,” said Fr Peter Hasson, CC, who celebrated the funeral Mass. "He lived life to the full and touched the lives of those he met with his kindness and infectious sense of humour.”

He said Alan was a devoted family man and was always there for them. He never forgot his mother Mary and called to see her every day, spending quality time in her company.

Alan’s death was “going to leave a deep void in the hearts of many” continued Fr Hasson but his legacy would live on in their memories.

Speaking on behalf of Alan’s family, Lisa Duffy expressed heartfelt thanks to all those who went to Nicola's aid in Carlingford, the ambulance crew, gardai and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

She said that Alan had many roles in life, father, son, brother, son-in-law, uncle, husband and Dad.

“Alan was Nicola’s husband, he always said he didn't need a piece of paper to say he was married.”

He was very proud of the family he had made with Nicola, who was the love of his life. They had been inseparable since 1995.

He had grown up in a loving home created by his Mum and Dad and siblings, a house full of craic, with an open door policy where everyone was welcome.

Alan “never spoke ill of anyone and loved to see people getting on in life and wished them well.”

Once he made friends, he would always be friends and was still friends with his classmates from primary school.

He was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild and Lauren’s partner Conal was like a second son to him.

She told the congregation that Alan would want them to stay strong, the laugh at the funny things he had done and to remember him with pride.

Alan was laid to rest in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill.