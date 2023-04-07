Louth County Council traffic count shows 85% of drivers exceed speed limit at Bellurgan

A speed count carried out at Bellurgan has confirmed that 85 per cent of motorists are travelling faster than the speed limit.

Cllr Antoin Watters thanked officials for the update regarding the speed count which indicated that speeding is high and traffic calming is warranted.

He appreciated how quickly the traffic count was carried out after the resurfacing work was completed.

However, he noted that it will be October when decisions are made regarding funding for works to be carried out in 2024.

Mr Paddy Connolly, Senior Executive Engineer said that the traffic count at Bellurgan showed that 85% of motorists were in excess of the posted speed limit.