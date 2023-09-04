Louth County Council says bathing ban lifted for Templetown

The temporary swimming ban has been lifted for Templetown Beach

Swimmers have been given the go-ahead to get into the water at the popular Templetown beach on the Cooley peninsula after Louth County Council reported that the temporary swimming ban has been lifted.

The ban was put in place at the Blue Flag beach last week after elevated levels of bacteria were detected in a water sample on August 29. It was suspected that the pollution was caused by agricultural activity/run-off.

The local authority announced that the bathing water prohibition notice was lifted on Monday September 9 following further sampling.