Louth County Council gets flood protection funding for repairs to Ballagan sea wall

Louth County Council has been allocated funding to carry out repairs to the sea wall at Ballagan. Photo: Cllr Antoin Watters Facebook

The announcement that €100,472 has been allocated to Louth County Council for repairs to the sea wall at Balagan has been warmly welcomed.

It was announced on Thursday by Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D. that Louth County Council’s application for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme has been approved.

Under the scheme, the OPW has approved funding of €100,472 for the proposed works, which will involve replacement of sections to the existing Sea Wall and repairs to other locations along the Sea Wall.

This funding is in addition to €18,000 approved by the OPW in 2013 to repoint the wall.

Local councillor Antoin Watters described it as “fantastic news”, saying that when done, it will mean that flood protection works have been completed in Ballagan, Omeath and Bellurgan.

"I was delighted to work with Louth County Council and the local residents to help get these over the line,” he said.