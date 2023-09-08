Louth councillors unhappy with Uisce Eireann over week-long road closure – ‘I don’t believe it was justified’

Uisce Eireann, formerly Irish Water, came in for strong criticism at the September meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District over the recent road closure in Blackrock village.

Cllr Emma Coffey complained that no one could get in or out of town and had to go round by the Dublin Road. She wanted to know if a traffic management plan was submitted to the council. Works were continuing on the road and the local schools had staggered their start and finishing times to try to alleviate the traffic chaos.

She also wanted to know when the road markings would be replaced, fearing that there was “an accident waiting to happen”.

While it was welcoming that Irish Water is upgrading and replacing pipes, she was concerned about the lack of road markings.

Senior Executive Engineer Paddy Connelly said that all road works carried out by Irish Water are done under a rolling licence. He undertook to chase up the road markings which should have been done as part of the road re-instatement.

Cllr Robert Nash said that the public weren’t aware that the road closure was going to take place in Blackrock. Cllr Marianne Butler also expressed dissatisfaction regarding the road closure.

"The road was closed for a whole week. I don’t believe it was justified for what was done.”

She had gone looking for the notice regarding the road closure on the Council website as she thought she had missed it but all she could fine was a notice back in June on the Drogheda Life website.

"It’s not good enough,” she said. “I know it was essential works but did Irish Water really need a week to do what they did?”