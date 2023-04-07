Louth councillor wants less talk and more action – ‘We don’t need a report, we need houses’

“We don’t need a report, we need those houses,” Cllr Marianne Butler commented on the recent Land Development Agency (LDA) report which identified four sites in public ownership in Dundalk with the potential to deliver over 1,000 houses in five to ten years,

“What is the role for us as a council, as a local authority?” she asked.

"It’s brilliant that four sites have been identified in Dundalk and one in Drogheda, as not every town in Ireland had sites identified.”

Director of Service Paddy Donnelly said that officials did engage with their colleagues in the planning section.

The LDA identified a number of different sites including the four selected. The council would have had an input as to whether the sites were suitable but there was no further role for them other than when than when the housing is built, they will be be for their tenants.