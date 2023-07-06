Louth councillor told staffing is a matter for ‘the executive’ after request for better phone signal

Staffing is a matter for the executive, Cllr John Reilly was told at the monthly meeting of Dundalk Municipal District, after he had tabled a motion calling on Louth County Council to deploy sufficient staff to process applications from telecommunications companies in the rollout of 4g and 5g coverage throughout north Louth.

He said that there was very poor mobile coverage in large parts of Dundalk and north Louth which needs addressing by the different telecommunications companies.

"Not many people are aware of it but 3G is being phased out,” he said, adding that there were many people who can only receive a 3G signal.

However, telecommunication companies can boost signals but in some cases this would require larger infrastructure than poles and would need full planning permission.

He urged the Council to ensure that it had enough staff to process these applications.

He was told that while the Council will absolutely welcome applications from telecommunications companies to improve the network throughout the county but that staffing is a matter for the executive.