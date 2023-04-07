Louth councillor calls for special meeting to discuss social housing issues

A call for a special meeting on housing was made by Cllr Thomas Sharkey at the monthly meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District as it emerged that over €2million owing in unpaid rents.

The Sinn Fein councillor recalled that he had written to the Housing Strategic Policy Committee two highlighting the number of homes needed in the Dundalk Municipal District.

"It’s time to hold a special meeting that looks at the housing needs in this district,” he said. “The public at large need to know that we are taking the issue seriously.”

He noted that there more than €2million in unpaid rents due to the Council. While 900 odd households were on household payment plans, more than 1,000 households were in arrears.

"The public see a disconnect from ourselves and the delivery of homes.”

Director of Service Paddy Donnelly said that Louth County Council has in excess of 3,000 tenants on the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) which is an active source of housing in the count.

So far this year, they had access to 120 additional properties so there was still quite a bit of movement in that areas, despite what the news reports might suggest. Some of these properties came about because elected members had identified them,

Arrears are always a challenge, he continued, saying that with 4,200 on their books, there were more rents to be collected.

The local authority had a specific official to deal with rent collection and they were getting people to enter payment plans. However, there were some challenging cases which might end up in court with the tenancy terminated.

Cllr Maeve Yore stated that tenants should have to go on direct debit payments, such as she had done when she took out a mortgage.

"Louth people are fed up picking up the tab and the same goes for unpaid fines,” she said.

Cllr John Reilly asked if they could consider looking at modular housing.

However, Cllr Emma Coffey said that “we can talk about modular housing but the reality is that it doesn’t fit with the current planning system.”

She hoped that new planning acts will come into effect before the summer session, saying a national approach was needed as well as a complete redesign of the planning system in Ireland.

Mr Donnelly agreed that direct debit and family budgeting were the way forward, particularly for people on social welfare.

He confirmed that the local authority was looking at new types of housing construction, including the developments they are expecting to progress in 2023 and 2024.

He said that the Council wasn’t facing any challenges in getting contractors or developers at the moment and are looking at exceeding their housing target by 15% over five years.