Louth community mourns death of respected businessman and community stalwart James Hanlon

The Cooley peninsula and wider Louth community is mourning the death of respected businessman, James Hanlon, who passed away on Sunday morning.

Co-founder, with his late brother John, of Hanlon Transport, one of the country’s largest haulage firms, James was also a dedicated family man and keen farmer.

He was immersed in the Cooley community, particularly his local GAA club, Cooley Kickhams. James played a pivotal role, alongside John, in establishing the hugely successful Cooley Vintage Festival in the late 1990s, with over 30,000 people attending the vintage tractor world record in 2007.

Hundreds of tributes have been left on the RIP.ie website, and Cooley Kickhams have also paid a warm tribute to their former member.

“Cooley Kickhams GFC would like to extend their sincerest sympathies to the Hanlon family, Ballagan, on the very sad and sudden passing of James,” the club said in a statement.

“We especially remember Patricia, James’s wife and his children Seamus, Yvonne, Colin, Róisin, Rónan, Paul, Michael John, Patrick & Raymond (RIP).

“James was first and foremost an extremely proud Cooley man who served Our Club with distinction on many levels for many years, indeed the excellent facilities we have today can largely be attributed to James and his “can do” attitude.

“James served on many committees and was instrumental in the development of our Sports Hall/Function Room/Viewing Stand and played a huge role in the acquisition of the land where now stands our second playing pitch.

“Seeing his kids don the green and gold jersey, which they did for many years, made James most proud. He would travel the length and breadth of the country in support. His grandchildren continue this tradition today.”

James is predeceased by his parents Ciss and Michael John, daughter Bernadette and son Raymond (Raymie), brothers John and Pat, sister Mary and brother-in-law Tom Oliver.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons and daughters Seamus, Yvonne, Colin, Róisín, Ronan, Paul, Michael John and Patrick, daughters-in-law Melissa, Sinead, Liza, Nicola and Michael John's girlfriend Sarah, sons-in-law David and Bryan, brothers Michael and Peter, sister Bridie, brothers-in-law Thomas, Patrick, Joe and Christy, Donal, Michael, Gerry, Michael, David and John, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Claire and Frances, Briege, Ann, Phyllis, Bernie, Miriam and Olive, Sally, Rose, Mary, Sue and Linda, his thirty grandchildren, his 3 great-grandchildren Bonnie Mai, Evie Mai and Sarah Mai, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home from 12 noon on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.