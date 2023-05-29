Louth author Pádraig Hanratty launches his second novel

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

On Saturday night I headed for the Crowne Plaza for the official launch of ‘Bitter Angel Blue’ the second novel by Pádraig Hanratty from Bellurgan and a nice sized crown were there to support him.

I wasn’t too long there when I caught up with Pádraig who told me this is his fourth book and his second novel. He has been working on it, on and off for the last five years in his spare time and was given ample time to work on it during the pandemic. He went on to say once the date was set for the book launch this gave him the motivation to bring it all together and said the book will be available from Amazon both in ebook and paperback format.

I then decided to see who was there for the launch and met up with well known hairdresser Hugh Cassidy from Knockbridge who told me Pádraig is a client of his in Eclips Hair in the Long Walk Shopping Centre and was delighted to be able to come up and get a copy of his book.

Not too long later I then met Pádraig’s cousin and aunt Deirdre Hanratty from Jenkinstown and Josie Cunningham from Wexford who said they’d read and really enjoyed his first book and really couldn’t wait to see if the second kicks off from where the first finished.

Next I caught up with Addie-May and Jake McElroy from Monaghan who were with Arlene Cunningham from Jenkinstown who said she’d also read his first and was very impressed with it and was sure that Bitter Angel Blue was even better.

Not too far away I met up with Rory and Eilish Hanratty from Dawestown who said it seemed like the first book was so long ago and were sure his newest offering was going to be outstanding and wanted to wish him the best of luck with it.

After this I headed over for a word with cousins Audrey Jordan from Jenkinstown and Pauline McQuillan from Annagassan who wanted to wish Pádraig all the best with the launch of his new book and they couldn’t wait to get stuck in to his latest novel.

I then headed over for a chat with Seamus Walker from Dromin who was there to support Pádraig and was with Ruth Byrne from Ardee who told me she was waiting for her friends Cathal O’Gorman from Cavan and Dave Campbell from Channonrock to arrive. She said she has been friends since their days in UCD and has read all his work and couldn’t wait to get her copy of the book.

Next I got talking to cousin Bronagh Phillips from Newry who was there on the night with Shauna Mercieca from Warrenpoint. Bronagh said she had read all his work and was looking forward to his new book with eager anticipation.

Making my way through the crowds I then got a word with Peggy and Christy McGee from Blackrock who are long time friends of Pádraig’s, had enjoyed his last book and were sure they were going to be treated to even more from his latest offering.

After this I met up with cousin Lisa Donnelly from Castletown ho was with Martin and Rachel Spain from Ravensdale who said Martin and Pádraig have been mates since their days in the Marist together and all were looking forward to his speech which they assured me it was going to be hilarious and wanted to wish him all the best with his launch.

Next I caught up with Cathal O’Gorman from Cavan who had just arrived who said he has been friends of Pádraig’s since their college days in UCD and said there were both responsible for quite a few crazy nights in Rathmines where they stayed.

Finally, before the event got under way I met PJ McGivern from Omeath and Hannah Jordan from Jenkinstown who described themselves as close associates of Pádraig’s and were really looking forward to his new book and also wanted to wish him all the best for the future with his new book.