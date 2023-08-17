Louth artist Tracy Fry ‘absolutely blown away’ to win Leitrim Design Award 2023

Dundalk artist and printmaker Tracy Fry was delighted to be announced as the winner of Leitrim Design Award 2023.

Tracy says she was “absolutely blown away” at the news when she was presented with the award at the Leitrim Design House last Friday.

As one of the ten artists and craft makers from all over the country who were short-listed for the annual award, Tracy got the opportunity to speak about her piece before the presentation.

For the competition, Tracy, a graduate of the National College of Art and Design, created a map-based piece from recycled materials.

"The piece shows the Shannon estuary and how vulnerable the area could be and how important it is for people to look after the environment” she explains.

She made a similar piece based on the Lord Limerick embankment that surrounds Dundalk for the Louth Craftmark exhibition Greater than> in the Basement Gallery of AnTain Arts Centre earlier this year.

Both pieces capture her interest in maps, the environment and using recycled materials.

"I’ve always been fascinated at maps and how they can show the impact which mankind has on nature. When you look at maps you can see evidence of where we are and how we have transformed the landscape.”

"I grew up down by the Quay and my grandfather was the station master of the old railway station at Quay Street. I remember looking at the old maps that he had."

Tracy is also interested in history and often uses heritage motives in her work.

She is a member of the Create Louth, AAEX (Art As Exchange) and Creative Spark and will be exhibiting with them in the autumn.

As well as her fine art practice, she makes more craft-based work which she sells at the craft shop in the Long Walk Shopping Centre, at the monthly craft fair in An Tain Arts Centre and in the Crafty Rock, Blackrock.