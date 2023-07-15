Louth artist and environmentalist Katie Holten to talk about new book in Dundalk Library

Katie Holten will be talking about her new book in Dundalk Library on Tuesday July 25 at 6pm

Ardee artist and environmentalist Katie Holten, whose recently published book The Language of’ Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape’ is proving a best-seller, will be talking in Dundalk Library on Tuesday July 25 at 7pm.

New York based Katie developed a tree a ‘Tree Alphabet’: a unique typeface based on Ireland’s ancient ogham system in which each native tree represents a character, ie A for apple, B for beech, C for cedar, and so forth.

It has featured in many of her recent artworks and exhibitions and for this beautiful new book ‘The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape’ she uses it as a dual text alongside English.

The anthology features works from environmentalists, writers, poets, songwriters, philosophers.

Katie is talking about her work as an artist and environmentalist at events and festivals in Ireland and Scotland.

The book’s Irish launch took place at IMMA the Irish Museum for Modern Art in June and Katie has already spoken at the literary festival in Dalky, West Cork, and at events in Ireland the UK.

She will be talking at Fiddler’s Green Festival, Rostrevor on Sunday July 23 at 3.30pm, in Queens University Belfast on Monday July 24 and in Dundalk Library on Tuesday July 24 at 6pm. Next month, she will be at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.