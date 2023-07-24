Louth art exhibition celebrates railway village’s unique architectural heritage

An exhibition celebrating the rich architectural heritage of Greenore for the residents and visitors alike is currently on display in the Assembly Rooms on the first floor of the former Greenore Co-operative Society Building on Euston Street.

Dundalk artist Grainne Murphy has created a series of prints of the buildings and streetscapes of Greenore highlighting the rich architectural detailing of the Victorian architecture, a famous trademark of the railway company.

A graduate of Limerick School of Art and Print Studio coordinator and technician at Creative Spark, she was commissioned to create the series commemorating the 150th anniversary of the village, following from her lockdown project of making a hundred images of Dundalk’s most distinctive shop fronts and facades.

For this project, she has was spoilt for choice as Greenore is a perfect example of a Victorian Railway Village. It was constructed in 1873 by the London North Western Railway (LNWR) and officially opened by Lord Lieutenant Viceroy of Ireland Earl Spencer on April 30 1873. As well as the railway station and houses for the workers, there was a splendid hotel for p assengers travelling on the ferry route to Holyhead, Wales. The railway company subsequently became the Dundalk Newry and Greenore Railway (DN&GR). and its crest can be seen in the exhibition.

The railway station has been demolished with only two remaining walls and two water towers. The hotel was demolished in 2006. Using old photographs, Grainne has created prints of these former landmarks, as well as some of the village’s most distinctive buildings including. The Greenore Co-operative Society & Assembly Rooms, the former Schoolhouse, School Master’s House, RIC Barracks and former St Patrick’s Church, Greenore Golf Club Pavilion, the former lighthouse and lighthouse keeper’s cottage. The buildings are beautiful examples of Victorian architecture with exquisite details in quality materials such as limestone, yellow and red brick and the unique timber bungalows.

For fans of Pirate Radio, there’s also a print of former Danish passenger ferry, Fredericia, was converted into a radio ship Radio Caroline in Greenore.

Digital prints of the buildings and streetscapes will be available for sale in A4 unframed and postcard format. Postcards cost €2. The A4 prints cost €25 plus postage & packaging of €5 Total €30. Prints are available to order by email to Greenore Residents & Tidy Towns Chairperson Sean Breen: jbreen@tcd.ie. Postcards can also be purchased.

The project was supported by Creative Ireland and Louth County Council.