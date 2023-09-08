North Louth councillors call for re-instatement of Lordship speed bumps

The old, full-width ramps at Lordship have been replaced by speed 'cushions'.

A call for ramps to be re-instated on the main Dundalk to Carlingford Road at Lordship following the recent road resurfacing has been made by Cllr Andrea McKevitt.

The north Louth councillor tabled a motion at the September meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District urging that three continuous ramps be reinstated immediately as a matter of safety for all users.

Acting Director of Service Mr Willie Walsh replied that "The 'vertical deflections' are still in place at all three locations on the newly resurfaced road at Lordship; at two locations there are now non-continuous ramps; the mid location has the same continuous ramp."

"In relation to the specification for the use of non-continuous ramps, the road management office design paper states that: 'Speed cushions' are narrow versions of ramps that wider vehicles can straddle (or partially straddle), thereby reducing some of the potential drawbacks of traffic calming on Ambulances, buses, and fire engines.”

"These are the widest form of cushion at 1.9m wide and research has shown that the mean speed will be 16mph and the 85 percentile speed will be 20mph which is well below the 50km/h posted in Lordship.

"Bus Éireann confirmed that the large number of bus passes using this road through Lordship; speed cushions are appropriate for use on regional roads used by buses.

Councillors were also told that road safety was not being compromised and that the enforcement of speed limits was a matter for An Garda Siochana.

Cllr McKevitt said she was “very disappointed” with the response and would be requesting a speed count to be carried out to establish the impact of the speed cushions on traffic.

Cllr McKevitt noted that there had been a fatality on the road in that area.

Cllr John Reilly said people were not aware that traffic cushions were being put in place rather than ramps and noted that commercial vehicles don’t have to slow down while crossing them due to their wider wheelbase. He believed speed ramps are a bigger deterrent for speeding.