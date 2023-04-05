District News: Faughart, Kilkerley, Knockbridge, Louth and Shelagh

Parish news

We pray for the happy repose of Felix Loughran who died recently. May he rest in peace.

Welcome into our christian community Aidan Francis Kilkenny who was baptised recently.

Spring clean

Faughart Tidy Towns annual spring clean on Saturday 15th April. Community Centre open from 9am to sign in and collect bags, pickers, gloves, and hi viz vests. We are looking for people to take part to clean up their own area. Please everyone joining us to pick litter on the day, the week before or after, all to be careful on the roads, and wear hi viz gear. Please contact 086 367 5828 to let us know what area you are covering, get bags gloves etc, and where bags will be placed for collection. Thank you to everyone already doing their litter pick.

Craft fair

ChristmasCraft Fair has been fixed for 26th November 2023 in Kilcurry Resource Centre. If you would like to book a table to sell your handmade crafts please ring Nuala on 0851786154.

Shelagh

Naomh Malachi

Naomh Malachi beat John Mitchell’s on a scoreline of 5-13 to 0-15. Naomh Malachi now progress to the semi-final of the Kevin Millen Shield. Next game to be confirmed.

Naomh Malachi first game of the league is at home on Saturday, April 22nd at 7pm against Annaghminnon Rovers. All support appreciated.

No winner of the the club lotto. Three match 3 winners, Eileen Lynch, Emily and Zoe Callan and Richie Fee. Next lotto is on Sunday April 16th at 9pm in the clubrooms. All tickets sold to be returned by 8.45pm. Lotto jackpot €3,500. Anyone wishing to buy a lotto ticket, please contact a member of the committee.

2023 membership prices as follows: individual membership €50, family membership (2 adults plus children up to third level education) €75, social membership €25, over 65’s €25

Please note for anyone using the walkway, they need to have a minimum of social membership. Please adhere to local rules and regulations on using the walkway - strictly no dogs allowed.

For wishing to pay, clubzap membership is setup for 2023 and people who subscribed through it last year and is the preferred method of payment. For anyone who does not have clubzap, cash payment can be made to any committee member. Thank you.

Irish Dancing

Irish Dance Lessons by Scoil Rince Mona Ní Rodaigh is on every Saturday morning 10am-11.30am in Naomh Malachi Club Rooms. Fun, friendship and fitness for girls and boys aged 4+ Fully Qualified & Garda Vetted teachers New beginners welcome! Contact Lara on 07879333764

Defibrillator

The defibrillator for the community is in the Naomh Malachi grounds and is located on the wall at the entrance to the pitch.

Mass continues in Sacred Heart Chapel on Sunday mornings at 10.30am.

First Holy Communion Dates: Shelagh School, Sat 6th May 11am.

Blessing of the graves in Shelagh is on Sunday June 18th at 7pm.

Louth

Girl Guides quiz

The annual Girl Guides quiz took place as usual and as usual it turned out to be a total success. Girl Guide leader Mary Mc. Donnell and her team had everything prepared and it was no wander it was a success. It was very well attended and all who were present really enjoyed the quiz. The first six rounds of questions were specially for the Guides and Brownies and young people. The final two were for the adults present. The scoring was very high and the final result was close. The winner was Millie Coyle who was presented with the perpetual cup by guide leader Mary McDonnell. Mary thanked all who attended and all who helped in anyway to make the quiz the success it was. She Thanked Eddie Murphy who sponsored the quiz and Eddie has sponsored the annual quiz since it’s inception. She thanked Siobhan Mc Gahon and Rita Murphy who corrected the answers and kept the scores also Michael Who acted as quiz master.

We congratulate the Guides on organising the quiz which again proved successful and all who attended the quiz really enjoyed themselves.

Easter ceremonies

The church ceremonies which took place over the Easter period were very successful and as this is the first year that Fr. Sea Joe has being with us it is a credit to him. Everything went off perfect. Another person who credit is due is the Parish sacristan who as always comes up trumps. Fr Joe thanked all who helped organise the ceremonies and indeed he thanked all who help the Church all year round.

Congratulations Shane

We send congratulations to St. Mochtas Juvenile player who has gained his place on the Louth Minor football team Shane Lennon. Shane scored a goal in the game against Dublin which they were unfortunate to lose. Shane will tog out for the Louth team this coming Wednesday evening when the play Westmeath in the Leinster championship in Ardee and we wish him well. Shane is a younger brother of county player Craig Lennon who you will remember scored the winning goal against Meath in the their recent National League clash in Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

Knockbridge

St Brides GFC

The first senior league game is at home to Blues at 7.00pm, then away to Mochtas and at home to Sean O’Mahonys. The juniors play next Tuesday, April 18, away to Cooley, at home to Geraldines at 7.00pm and on Tuesday, May 2, away to Dreadnots at 7.30pm. The U16 Girls beat Gaels 2-5 to 0-4 and play this evening Wednesday, April 12, away to Irelands at 6.45pm.

The Ladies play Cooley in the B League this Friday and the following Friday are at home to Kilkerley and play away to St Kevins this Sunday in Div 1 League At 11.00am.

The U14 Girls were away to Raghallaighs Plunkets on Monday last and play at home to St Mochtas on Monday, April 17, at 7.00pm.

Lotto continued on Monday of this week, April 10, for a jackpot of €10,400. Numbers drawn on Monday, April 3, for Jackpot of, €10,200 were 12, 14, 18, 26. No winner and one Match 3 winner got €200 for Jim Murphy c/o Macs.

Never miss a lotto draw play Online at www.stbridesgfc.com. Tickets also on sale (Priced €2, or 3 lines for €5) from MacNamee’s Bar, Today’s Local Shop, Lisa’s Chipper, Harrys Bar Dundalk, McGuinness’s Bar Dundalk, McKeowns Bar Dundalk, Wee House Dundalk, The Copper Kettle or any Committee Member/Player. Membership subscription for 2023 is now due. Contact any Committee Member or www.stbridesgfc.com for details and payment.

Superbowl Squares are now available. For details and to enter please go to https://stbridesgfc.com/products/8976/purchases/new

Yoga

Class in Knockbridge Community Centre on Tuesday evenings from 7.00pm – 8.00pm. For Booking or more information Contact Alan on 0857326964. All levels welcome.

Parish Centre

Anyone wishing to book the Parish Centre for Funerals and other occasions please contact Jean Myers directly at 042 9338670.

Bingo

The bingo sessions have resumed in the Community Centre on Thursdays at 8.00pm. Further information from James Watters on 087 2568895.

Fitness Class

These Fitness Classes for females over 50 years of age continues each Monday at 10.00am at Stephenstown Pond.

Scor Na nOg

Practice on Monday at 7.00pm. Needed are, Irish Music musicians, singers, dancers, actors, quizzers. No charge. Please contact Shane on 086 3556160 St Brides Scor Na nOg.

Alone

This organisation has a national support line for older people who have concerns or face difficulties relating to Coronavirus. Professional Staff are available to answer queries, give advice or reassurance if necessary. This support line is open 7 days a week from 8.00am to 8.00pm and the number to call is 0818222024.

In need

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space why not contact St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777.

Remember in your prayers, Phylis Cassidy, Dundalk, Francie Laverty, Lis na Dara, Dundalk, who died recently. Encountering Christ every Sunday in the Church from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

First Communion takes place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11.00am and Confirmation is on Friday, April 21, at 11.00am. All baptisms are on Saturdays at 2.00pm with booking at least three weeks in advance.

Kilkerley

Cean-Up

The annual Spring, litter clean-up took place for the Kilkerley area on Saturday last, so thanks to all Volunteers who gathered litter on their roads in the locality.

Recent Deaths

Condolences to the family and relatives of Cecily Spillane, Mount Avenue, Dundalk, whose funeral liturgy took place in Haggardstown Church on Holy Thursday.

Sponsored Walk

Kilkerley Emmets host a 24 Hour Sponsored Walk commencing at 2.00pm this Friday, April 14, 2023, around the club Walking Track.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the continued development of club facilities and the running of our numerous teams. Further details of the event will be released over the next few weeks. Team Leaders are needed to for this event so if you are interested in getting involved please contact Eamonn on 086-0806570. Similarly please get in contact if interested in sponsorship opportunities for the event.

School

Scoil Mhuire gan Smal is taking applications for admission to Junior Infants for September 2023. Check https;//www.kilkerleyns.com/enrolment..html or call 042 9337187.

St Vincent de Paul

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space contact our Help Line at St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777 in complete confidentiality or contact the local Kilkerley, St Therese Conference and you will also be treated with total confidentiality.

Dancing

Dancing in the Community Centre continues from 8.30pm to 11.00pm this Sunday, April 16, with music by Checkers. Eddie Quinn plays on April 23.

Lotto

Kilkerley Emmets Lotto Draw on Tuesday, April 4, for jackpot of €8,300, had no winner. Numbers drawn were 05, 21, 25, 26. Lucky dip winners of €20 each were: Anne Quinn 1,4,16,27; Hannah Mulholland; Brian McEneaney; Alan Clarke; Peter Corrigan. The jackpot tonight, Tuesday, April 11, is €8,400 and if not won, there will be five lucky dip winners of €20 each. Entry €2 or three for €5. join online via website or Clubzap.

Remember in your prayers, Cecily Spillane, Mount Avenue, Owenie Bellew, Rathmore, Owen McElroy, Colchester UK, Maurice McCabe, Dundalk, Peggy McGorrin, Louth Village, who died recently.

Good wishes to all who are hospitalised or in nursing homes or unwell at home presently. All baptisms are on Saturdays at 2.00pm with booking at least three weeks in advance.

First Communion takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11.00am and Confirmation is on Friday, April 28, at 11.00am.

Pilgrimage

The Archdiocese of Armagh pilgrimage to Lourdes takes place from Tuesday, May 23, to Sunday, May 28, 2023. Cost is €795 per person sharing with a single supplement €195 extra. Kilkerley has been allocated 6 pilgrim places and one assisted pilgrim place.

Bowls

Bowling Nights continue in the Community Centre each Wednesday from 8.00pm. New members welcome.

Emmets GFC

The Easter Camp was enjoyed by all the children so thanks to all the coaching crew. The Junior Div 5 team play next Tuesday, April 18, at home to Roche at 7.00pm, on April 25, away to Irelands, and May 2, at home to St Josephs both at 7.00pm.

The Intermediate team play away to Hunterstown on Saturday, April 22, at 7.00pm, on April 29, at home to Josephs and on Thursday, May 4, away to Roche at 7.00pm.

The Ladies lost 4-13 to 2-4 to Roche and 6-3 to 3-6 v Gaels in the B League, they play at home to Geraldines in the B League this Friday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday next play away to Dreadnots in the Div 2 Adult League at 11.00am, on Friday, April 21, its away to Brides in the B League at 7.30pm. The U16 Girls lost 3-11 to 4-11 away to Glen Emmets and this Wednesday, April 12, its away v St Pats at 6.45pm. The U14 Girls beat Barrs 6-7 to 2-10, and play away to Kevins on Monday next, April 17, at 7.00pm. The U14 Boys play this Saturday, April 15, at home to Plunkets at 4.00pm. The U12 Boys had a good 2-6 to 1-6 win over Blues and play on Friday, April 21, away to Finbars at 6.30pm, on May 5, and away to Pats at 7.00pm. The U17 Boys play this Friday, April 14, away to St Josephs at 6.30pm, on April 21, at home to Dreadnots at 6.30pm and on April 28, away to Geraldines at 6.30pm. Louth play Westmeath on Sunday, April 23, in Navan in the Leinster senior championship. Players involved in county teams at Easter time - Luke Shelvin was with U16’s; Ryan Murtagh, Alex Babington and Kian Lennon with U15’s; Ryan Holland with the U17’s hurlers; Aoibheann Kirby, Ciara Quigley, Maedbh Thornton Louth U16 Camogie; Mai-anh Crawford with Louth U16 girls; Suin Kirby with Louth U14 Girls; Aoife Clarke and Brigh McEnteggart with Louth U18 girls. Well done to Ronan Deery on his selection at midfield on the DKIT Lennon Shield All Stars.