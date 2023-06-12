Cooley Community Alert held successful property marking day at Dundalk Show

The volunteers marked hundreds of livestock trailers as well catering trucks, generators and grooming equipment, giving their owners peace of mind that their property could be recovered if stolen.

The group would like to thank Michael Roddy and the rest of the show show for giving them access, Dundalk Credit Union Ltd. for sponsoring the additional crime prevention stickers they distributed, the Louth PPN and Garda Síochána Louth for the machine. Thanks also their chairperson Michael Muckian who has been very busy marking property in area in the last weeks for free as part of their on-going efforts to keep the community safe.

Cooley Community Alert will have use of the property marking machine again for the Carlingford Sheep Breeders’ sale on September 2 and will organise other group sessions around it.