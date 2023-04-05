Blackrock Bulletin

The outdoor morning ecumenical prayer service will once again be part of the Easter ceremonies in the parish. Like over the past number of years the service will take place on Easter Sunday at the Sun Dial on the main promenade in the village, commencing at 7 a.m.

Outdoor services for Easter season

Outdoor Stations of the Cross will also take place on Good Friday, commencing at 2 p.m. at St Fursey’s Terrace and concluding at Saint Oliver Plunkett Church.

National spring clean

BLACKROCK Tidy Towns held a National Spring Clean event on Saturday week last. There was a good turn-out for the event and a surprising amount of litter was collected, with daily litter patrols in the village. But the clean-up concentrated on those areas which do not benefit from regular patrols.

The area of the foreshore was quite heavily littered due to the storms and high tides of two weeks prior depositing marine litter, particularly at the Coast Road.

The committee are grateful to the dedicated and enthusiastic people who turned up on the day.

Daffodil Day fun at St Fursey’s

ST Fursey’s School put on a big splash for national Daffodil Day, the annual fundraising event for the Cancer Society.

Pupils dressed in yellow, the colour that symbolises the event and the charity. A lot of the boys and girls wore yellow tops associated with the day, and there were, of course, plenty of daffodils on display, as the pictures show.

Community Alert is back up and running

THE Community Alert group covering Haggardstown and the Dublin Road area is back up and running and looking to re-engage with the vulnerable and elderly in the community on a similar basis, as before the advent of the pandemic.

Lockdown curtailed that engagement, but the committee still remained in contact and tried to help out in ways that they could.

A big step was taken by the group in returning to what hopefully is new normality by holding its first annual meeting since Covid-19.

The outgoing committee was virtually re-elected en bloc, and is as follows: Chairperson, Amy Galligan; vice-chairman, Gerry Darcy; secretary, Eimear McGuinness; assistant secretary, Marie Fleming; treasurer, Gerry McGuill; assistant treasurer, Niall Sloane, joint pro, Marie Fleming and Noel Sharkey.

The group is conscious of the expanding population in the area, and are very keen for new members from the new residential areas to become involved.

There isn’t a whole lot entailed in terms of meetings, and anybody who would like to come along and act as a helper would be greatly welcomed.

People can contact the PRO Marie Fleming on the group’s Facebook page, or chairperson Amy Gilligan on 086 2268606.

History talk and info evening

ONE of the first events that the Community Alert group has arranged in returning to a new normal is an illustrated history talk and information evening. It will take place on Sunday, April 23, in the Geraldines clubrooms.

The speaker will be local historian and author Noel Sharkey, who will give a talk on local history, with the aid of slides.

Noel has written a numbers of books on the parish and also has composed several books of poems whose content have a local flavour to them.

A range of information will also be available to those who attend, and it is open to those who would like to attend to go along.

It promises to be an enjoyable social occasion, and food will be served.